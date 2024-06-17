Lasko Introduces a New Premium Tower Fan Line: The Summit Series

Peak Performance. Intelligent Features. Elevated Design.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lasko, a trusted name in home comfort solutions, today announced the expansion of its fan portfolio with the launch of its new Summit Series. Developed to elevate the standard of home comfort, the new series from the #1 Fan Brand in the U.S.* combines innovative technology with sleek designs to provide consumers with the ultimate cooling experience.

Peak Performance. Intelligent Features. Elevated Design.

Engineered to deliver exceptional performance, each new model offers user-friendly features that cater to comfort, efficiency, and style. Most notably, the Summit Series incorporates Lasko's new and innovative Airsense Assistive Technology, which intelligently senses and adjusts fan features based on ambient temperature and user behavior, providing an effortlessly tailored experience. Airsense offers four unique modes, including Auto Mode, which senses a room's ambient temperature and intuitively adjusts the fan speeds for tailored comfort; Custom Mode to configure and combine various settings; Sleep Mode for quiet airflow; and Nature Mode to mimic a serene outdoor breeze.

Also new to the Summit Series, Lasko has developed a CarbonX Filter designed to help eliminate dust, lint, and pet hair while neutralizing unpleasant odors, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs). This filtration system, included in the Pinnacle, Ascend, and Apex models, elevates any space without compromising on cooling performance.

Lasko Pinnacle 40" Tower Fan (DST100): As Lasko's most premium tower fan, the Pinnacle Tower Fan features WhisperForce™ DC Technology and combines ultra-quiet operation and ultra-powerful performance with exceptional energy efficiency to set a new standard in household cooling. With a 90° widespread oscillation and an impressive air velocity of 32 ft/s, air can be felt from over 50 feet away while using 40% less energy than traditional tower fans. As Lasko's quietest tower fan yet, it swiftly accelerates air via 12 different speed settings, ranging from whisper-quiet on low to turbo high, while maintaining a 24dB. A built-in nightlight is added for extra convenience.





As Lasko's most premium tower fan, the Pinnacle Tower Fan features WhisperForce™ DC Technology and combines ultra-quiet operation and ultra-powerful performance with exceptional energy efficiency to set a new standard in household cooling. With a 90° widespread oscillation and an impressive air velocity of 32 ft/s, air can be felt from over 50 feet away while using 40% less energy than traditional tower fans. As Lasko's quietest tower fan yet, it swiftly accelerates air via 12 different speed settings, ranging from whisper-quiet on low to turbo high, while maintaining a 24dB. A built-in nightlight is added for extra convenience. Lasko Apex 42" Tower Fan (RST200): Experience airflow that travels over 40 feet with the Apex Tower Fan, which has a wide-angle oscillation of 90°, 29 ft/s airspeed, and six speeds. Ensuring every corner of the room stays refreshingly cool, it maintains a minimal 29dB noise level when running at low speed.





Experience airflow that travels over 40 feet with the Apex Tower Fan, which has a wide-angle oscillation of 90°, 29 ft/s airspeed, and six speeds. Ensuring every corner of the room stays refreshingly cool, it maintains a minimal 29dB noise level when running at low speed. Lasko Ascend 36" Tower Fan (OST100): Create a breezy, serene living space with the Lasko Ascend Tower Fan. This powerful yet energy-efficient fan with four speeds has an airflow of 29 ft/s that reaches over 40 feet for exceptional comfort. Offering uninterrupted tranquility, noise levels when in use and on low are as low as 29dB.





Create a breezy, serene living space with the Lasko Ascend Tower Fan. This powerful yet energy-efficient fan with four speeds has an airflow of 29 ft/s that reaches over 40 feet for exceptional comfort. Offering uninterrupted tranquility, noise levels when in use and on low are as low as 29dB. Lasko Elevation 42" – 54" Adjustable Pedestal Tower Fan (EST100): Offering personalized home comfort at new heights, Lasko's Elevation Oscillating Pedestal Tower Fan has four-speed settings and moves air at 31 ft/s, reaching over 40 feet for exceptional comfort. Perfect for a refreshing breeze regardless of placement, it adjusts up to 54 inches tall, features broad oscillation spanning 90°, and operates quietly at just 28dB on low.

"The Summit Series was engineered and built with the consumer in mind, allowing for customizing their cooling preferences with our advanced Airsense Technology while ensuring cleaner air with CarbonX Filtration," said Brian Schaadt, Business Unit Director of Fans at Lasko Products. "We are thrilled to officially introduce this new collection of premium tower fans, which represents Lasko's commitment to enhancing everyday living through performance, superior design, and innovation in home comfort solutions."

The Summit Series additionally offers a range of advanced functions and design elements across all four models, ensuring efficient cooling and ease of use. This includes Lasko's innovative EZGrip technology for effortless fan mobility, an LED user interface with simple-to-navigate touchpad controls, and a remote control for convenient operation from afar. With a commitment to safety, all Lasko fans are equipped with the trusted safety fuse Blue Plug™ Technology, which swiftly responds to short circuits. For households with curious little ones, these premium tower fans have a built-in Child Lock for added peace of mind.

The Summit Series modes – DST100 ($100.66), OST100 ($62.98), EST100 ($79.99), and RST200 ($100.66) – are now available for purchase on Amazon. For more information about Lasko's products, please visit Lasko.com.

*Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S. sales, 12 months ending December 2023

About Lasko

Lasko is a leading home environment products company, providing fans, heaters, air purifiers, humidifiers, home ventilation products, water damage remediation products, and more. Lasko has been engineering and building high-performance home environment products with leading-edge designs in the U.S. and around the world for 116 years. Started in 1906 by Mr. Henry Lasko, the company has grown to an international organization whose products can be found at major retailers and online under the Lasko, Air King, B-Air, and Guardian brands. For more information, please visit Lasko.com, AirKingLimited.com, B-Air.com, and GuardianTechnologies.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Lasko