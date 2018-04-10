Last Chance to Enter the Eggland's Best 2018 "America's Best Recipe" Contest

"We are always amazed by the quality of recipes that our fans submit, and we love hearing about their passion and love for the superior nutrition of Eggland's Best eggs," said Charlie Lanktree, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "We are very much looking forward to seeing what our fans have cooked up for this year's recipe contest, from breakfast to dessert."

Fans can submit up to two recipes within each meal category – breakfast/brunch, appetizer, main course and dessert. With four categories to choose from, and countless local dishes and ingredients across the country – the opportunities are endless!

A panel of judges, including actress, food lover and mom of two, Courtney Lopez, and Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist and winner of the hit primetime ABC television show My Diet Is Better Than Yours, Dawn Jackson Blatner, will help judge recipe submissions based on taste and creativity.

"It's getting down to the wire and I'm so excited that I get to help judge the unique recipe submissions in this year's Contest," said Lopez. "As a busy mom of two young kids, I always reach for Eggland's Best eggs to add fresh and nutritious qualities to my recipes. Eggland's Best eggs are the only choice for my family!"

"I'm looking forward to reviewing all of the mouthwatering recipe entries from across the U.S.," said Blatner. "While taste is always a huge factor for these recipes, I'm really looking forward to seeing how fans creatively highlight the superior nutrition that makes Eggland's Best the only eggs I recommend to my clients and serve my family."

After semi-finalists are selected, Eggland's Best will call on all Americans to help narrow down the "Best in State" recipes and determine the five "Best in Region" finalists by voting for their favorites. The "Best in Region" recipes will be revealed on the Eggland's Best website where EB fans will have the chance to vote for America's Best Recipe! The Grand Prize winner will be awarded $10,000 and a year's supply of Eggland's Best eggs, and each "Best in Region" prize winner will receive $1,000 and a year's supply of Eggland's Best eggs. "Best in State" winners will also receive a prize from Eggland's Best.

Compared to ordinary eggs, EB eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E and more than double the vitamin B12. EB eggs are also an excellent source of vitamin B2 (riboflavin) and vitamin B5. EB's superior nutritional profile is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E.

For the Official Rules and to submit your original recipes, visit www.americasbestrecipe.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best (EB) is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received numerous awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

