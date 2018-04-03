Last Mile Communications Announces the Completion of Its Management Partnering Project at MaxxSouth Broadband

NEWTON, Conn., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 1, Last Mile Communications, LLC (LMC), the international telecommunications management partnering and consulting firm, announced it has added another success to its portfolio, as it completed its three-and-a-half-year management partnering project at MaxxSouth Broadband, an asset acquired by Block Communications, Inc. (BCI) in late 2014.

BCI acquired the broadband asset from Harron Communications. LMC assisted BCI during the acquisition process and took on the management partnering responsibilities of the new entity, MaxxSouth Broadband, upon the completion of the transaction on November 7, 2014. The new company quickly established itself as the area's premier broadband provider within the 65 communities it currently serves.

"It was our honor to team with BCI, an iconic privately-held United States communications and media firm founded over 115 years ago. One of their key operations within our industry is Buckeye Broadband, a premier cable TV and broadband provider serving the Toledo, Ohio area for over 50 years," said LMC's Founding Partner & Chairman, Peter Kahelin.

To ensure BCI's return on investment in their new venture, LMC assigned five of its key executives to lead the MaxxSouth project, working closely with the local team. Kahelin stated, "LMC's industry expertise and experience helped deliver strong company growth, best-in-class technical services and customer care, a strong community presence and brand name, and the ability to fully transition the operation into the BCI environment upon LMC's exit from the project."

Kahelin added, "We are proud of what LMC and the local team at MaxxSouth accomplished over the three and a half years. Everything came together in a way seldom seen in the business, as we far exceeded all industry metrics. We successfully moved into the 1 Gigabit internet era, launched the locally renowned 24-hour regional sports network, MaxxSouth Sports, and became a key player in supporting programs and organizations within the communities the company serves."

Today, MaxxSouth Broadband's service area for its Video, High-Speed Internet and Digital Voice platform stretches more than 200 miles offering services in 23 counties and 65 communities within northern Mississippi and Alabama. The company currently has more than 92,000 broadband customers and its network passes over 114,000 homes.

Kahelin stated, "The team of professionals at MaxxSouth are well poised to join forces with the BCI team to continue the successes created during LMC's tenure. We are proud of the local team and know we are passing on to Allan Block, BCI's esteemed Chairman and industry pioneer, one heck of a solid organization. We are honored to have played a part in BCI's storied legacy."

As LMC bids farewell to MaxxSouth, the five LMC executives that led this effort will now take a well-deserved respite. In the near future, these executives will take on key roles within opportunities LMC is currently reviewing with other broadband operators and institutional investors.

