Lastline's Dr. Giovanni Vigna Selected to Present to Security Industry Leaders at RSA Conference 2018

"Android has become one of the world's most deployed operating systems," noted Dr. Vigna. "So, it's not a surprise that it's being targeted by cyber-criminals. The goal of automate vulnerability analysis is to identify security bugs at scale, which is precisely what these new approaches are designed to do. And they have been quite effective, discovering hundreds of previously unidentified vulnerabilities that could be exploited by zero-day attacks."

In addition, Dr. Vigna is joining security researcher Vasilios Mavroudis to discuss the security shortcomings, privacy issues, and mitigation techniques for ultrasonic communications, which is emerging as an alternative to Bluetooth and WiFi, and remains largely unregulated and subject to malicious use.

Event Details:

Session 1: "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of the Ultrasonic Communications Ecosystem"

Speaker: Dr. Giovanni Vigna, co-founder and CTO, Lastline, and Vasilios Mavroudis, University College London

When: Tuesday, April 17, 2018, 1:00pm

Session 2: "How Automated Vulnerability Analysis Discovered Hundreds of Android 0-days"

Speaker: Dr. Giovanni Vigna, co-founder and CTO, Lastline

When: Thursday, April 19, 2018, 3:00pm

RSA Conference 2018 takes place April 16-20, 2018 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA. Hands-on sessions, keynotes and informal gatherings provide the opportunity to learn about new approaches to information security, discover the latest technologies, and interact with top security leaders and pioneers.

Stop by Lastline's booth (#1221) to see the latest development to our Breach Defender product and learn about our expanded Threat Intelligence capabilities. See for yourself why Lastline performed perfectly in the NSS Labs Breach Detection Systems group test, achieving 100 percent in both malware detection and overall Security Effectiveness.

