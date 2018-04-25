Latest PEO Pulse Survey Shows Continued PEO Industry Growth

The quarterly survey, conducted in early 2018 by Industry Insights, also showed that PEO revenues, gross profits, operating income, and average number of clients all increased in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. Previous surveys have shown similar results.

"This is just the latest example that more and more business owners are realizing the true value of using a PEO," said NAPEO President & CEO Pat Cleary. "Surveys and studies consistently show that using a PEO is good for a business and its employees. PEOs provide a real benefit to businesses by providing HR services and solutions that they would otherwise be unable to afford."

A total of 32 PEO executives responded to the survey, which is conducted each quarter. The typical responding PEO has 18 worksite employees per client. Survey respondents indicated the following:

Number of clients increased somewhat

Number of workers' comp claims reported to carriers remained about the same

Complete PEO Pulse Survey results.

About NAPEO

The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) is The Voice of the PEO IndustryTM and represents about 85 percent of the industry's estimated $136-$152 billion in gross revenues. NAPEO has some 250 PEO members that provide payroll, benefits, and other HR services to between 156,000 to 180,000 businesses employing 2.7 and 3.4 million people. An additional 200 companies that provide services to PEOs are associate members of NAPEO. For more information, please visit www.napeo.org.

