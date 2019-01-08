Latin America Bearings Markets, 2013-2018 & 2023: Transformation in Automotive Industry and Digitalization in Process Industries will Drive the Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Latin America Bearings Market (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Latin America Bearings Market (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) analyses the Ball Bearings and Roller Bearings market for the countries (Brazil, Argentina, Costa Rica, Colombia, Chile, Rest of Latin America). The report assesses the markets for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Latin America Bearing market is likely to witness moderate growth over the forecast period owing to growing transportation industry and other industrial sectors. In addition, transformation in automotive industry and digitalization in process industries will drive the market over the forecast period.

According to the report Latin America Bearings Market (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023), Latin American ball bearings market is projected to display growth represented by a CAGR of over 1.78% during 2018-2023, primarily driven by growing industrialization and transportation facility. Brazil is the biggest market in the current period and expected to lead in forecast period.

Market for Ball Bearing in Latin America is driven by installation of number of rotating equipments in manufacturing units related to Automobiles, General industrial equipments, Power, Metals, Mining, Cement, Construction, Pulp/Paper, Defence equipment etc.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of Latin America Bearing Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Scope of the Report

Country Analysis - Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Costa Rica, Rest of Latin America

Ball Bearing Market Analysis

Market Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Bearing Type - Radial Deep Grove, Angular Contact, Insert Bearing, Self Align Bearing, Thrust Ball, Miniature Bearing

By End User Industry Application - Process Industries (General Industrial, Energy, Mining, Construction, Metals, Cement, Pulp/Paper, Defense), Transportation (Passenger Vehicles, Heavy trucks & Off-highway, Rail, Civil Aerospace, Others)

By Distribution Channel (O.E.M, Retail)

Companies Mentioned



Allergan

Pfizer

Novartis

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Ocular Therapeutix

Teva Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6c76mr/latin_america?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

