Latin America Electric Vehicle Market Outlook to 2025 - Emerging New Mobility Business Models Present Growth Opportunities
Jan 21, 2020, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of the Latin American Electric Vehicle Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The years 2018-2019 represented an inflection point for the nascent Latin American market of electric vehicles (EVs).
Local governments have incorporated into their agenda the notion of "electro-mobility"; utility companies, amongst other players, are developing charging infrastructure projects across the region; and the number of xEV models made available on the market is gradually expanding across multiple countries led by various OEMs.
From merely 23.4 thousand HEVs and 3.7 thousand BEVs + PHEVs commercialized in 2018, the Latin American market will grow to more than 114.7 thousand HEVs, 20.3 thousand PHEVs and 23.3 thousand BEVs in 2025.
In this research service, researchers have analyzed the emerging market for hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrids and fully electric vehicles in 9 Latin American countries (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, and Uruguay).
Crucial factors impacting the market, distinctive trends, challenges, and market growth opportunities for OEMs are discussed in depth.
This study compares the different regulatory frameworks; public and private incentives; the impact of other potential competitive alternative powertrains in the region; the convergence between EV market and clean power generation potential in the region; the role of civil associations; major infrastructure projects in the region; and the rise of electric micro-mobility services.
Key Latin American trends are analyzed, such as the rise of the electric bus market in more than 30 cities, electric taxi pilot tests, BEV fleets across the region, ICE-to-BEV retrofitting start-ups, EV carsharing initiatives, and local companies developing electric micro-cars and BEV related technology.
Moreover, an in-depth analysis of each country's e-mobility roadmap and forecast by technology is provided, including a discussion on existing regulations, available products in the market and infrastructure projects.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the current xEV market scenario in Latin American countries? Which players are currently active and what are the overall market sales by country and technology (HEV, PHEV, and BEV)?
- What is the current regulatory scenario regarding xEV incentives and their promotion in Latin American countries? Which countries present the most advanced legislations or pilot initiatives?
- Are there any region-specific trends that may help understand how the EV market will develop in upcoming years (e.g., ICE-to-EV retrofitting initiatives or the e-bus market)?
- How is the electromobility trend converging with other growing new mobility solutions and services being introduced in the region (e.g., carsharing or micro-mobility services)?
- What's the forecast market size for xEV technologies in Latin America towards 2025?
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Factors Impacting the Latin American Electromobility Market
- Latin American Electromobility Market Trends Analyzed
- Latin America-xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology
- Latin America-xEV Parc Forecast
- xEV Ecosystem in Latin America
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
Research Scope, Objectives, Background and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aim and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Methodology
Definitions and Segmentation
- Vehicle Segmentation
- EV Definitions
Factors Impacting the Latin American Electromobility Market
- Consolidation of Regulatory Frameworks and Private Initiatives
- Emission Standards and Other Alternative Powertrains
- Cleaner Power Generation Policy and EV Market Convergence
- Major EV Charging Infrastructure Projects
- Civil Associations and NPOs
- New Urban Mobility-Rise of Electric Micromobility in Latin America
Latin American Electromobility Market-Trend Analysis
- Trend 1-Rise of Electric Bus Market and Prioritization of Public Transit
- Trend 2-Electric Taxi Programs in Latin American Cities
- Trend 3-BEV Fleets Across Latin America
- Trend 4-Gradual Increase in xEV Offerings
- Trend 5-Regional Automotive Industry and xEV Manufacturing
- Trend 6-Locally Designed Fully Electric Micro-cars
- Trend 7-ICE-to-BEV Retrofitting Start-ups Across Latin America
- Trend 8-New Urban Mobility: BEV Carsharing in Latin America
Latin American EV Market Analysis by Country
- Argentina-Electromobility Roadmap Highlights
- Argentina-Regulatory Environment and Private Projects
- Argentina-xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology
- Argentina-xEV Parc Forecast
- Brazil-Electromobility Roadmap Highlights
- Brazil-Regulatory Environment and Private Projects
- Brazil-xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology
- Brazil-xEV Parc Forecast
- Chile-Electromobility Roadmap Highlights
- Chile-Regulatory Environment and Private Projects
- Chile-xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology
- Chile-xEV Parc Forecast
- Colombia-Electromobility Roadmap Highlights
- Colombia-Regulatory Environment and Private Projects
- Colombia-xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology
- Colombia-xEV Parc Forecast
- Costa Rica-Electromobility Roadmap Highlights
- Costa Rica-Regulatory Environment and Private Projects
- Costa Rica-xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology
- Costa Rica-xEV Parc Forecast
- Ecuador-Electromobility Roadmap Highlights
- Ecuador-Regulatory Environment & Private Projects
- Ecuador-xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology
- Ecuador-xEV Parc Forecast
- Mexico-Electromobility Roadmap Highlights
- Mexico-Regulatory Environment and Private Projects
- Mexico-xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology
- Mexico-xEV Parc Forecast
- Paraguay-Electromobility Roadmap Highlights
- Paraguay-Regulatory Environment and Private Projects
- Paraguay-xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology
- Paraguay-xEV Parc Forecast
- Uruguay-Electromobility Roadmap Highlights
- Uruguay-Regulatory Environment and Private Projects
- Uruguay-xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology
- Uruguay-xEV Parc Forecast
Growth Opportunities and Strategic Imperatives
- Growth Opportunity 1-Emerging New Mobility Business Models
- Growth Opportunity 2-Countries of High Potential
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
Key Conclusion and Future Outlook
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
