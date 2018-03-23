Latin America Prepaid Card Intelligence Databook 2018 - Focus on Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico

DUBLIN, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Latin America Prepaid Card Intelligence Databook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is a bundled offering, combining 5 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.
Report Scope
- Market data and insights: It details market opportunities across key market segments in prepaid cards for the period 2013-2022 and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs- number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
- Prepaid segments by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments
- Consumer segments: Retail, Corporate, and Public Sector
- Consumer spend segments: Age, Income, Gender
- Retail spend categories: Food and Grocery, Health & Beauty, Apparel and Footwear, Books/Music/Video, Consumer Electronics, Pharmacy and Wellness, Gas Station, Restaurants & Bars, Toys, Kids & Babies, Media and Entertainment, Services
- Country included: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico
Key Topics Covered:
Table of Contents given below is for one country. All other countries will have same sections, charts, and tables.
1 About this Report
2 Brazil Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
3 Brazil Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013 - 2022
4 Brazil Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013 - 2022
5 Brazil Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
6 Brazil Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics
7 Brazil Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
8 Brazil General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
9 Brazil Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
10 Brazil Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
11 Brazil Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
12 Brazil Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
13 Brazil Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
14 Brazil Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
15 Brazil Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
16 Brazil Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2021
17 Brazil Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
18 Brazil Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
19 Brazil Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
20 Brazil Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
21 Brazil Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
22 Brazil Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
