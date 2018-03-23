Latin America Prepaid Card Intelligence Databook 2018 - Focus on Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico

This is a bundled offering, combining 5 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.



Report Scope

Market data and insights: It details market opportunities across key market segments in prepaid cards for the period 2013-2022 and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs- number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Closed loop and open loop segments Consumer segments: Retail, Corporate, and Public Sector

Age, Income, Gender Retail spend categories: Food and Grocery, Health & Beauty, Apparel and Footwear, Books/Music/Video, Consumer Electronics, Pharmacy and Wellness, Gas Station, Restaurants & Bars, Toys, Kids & Babies, Media and Entertainment, Services

Key Topics Covered:



Table of Contents given below is for one country. All other countries will have same sections, charts, and tables.



1 About this Report



2 Brazil Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness



3 Brazil Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013 - 2022



4 Brazil Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013 - 2022



5 Brazil Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends



6 Brazil Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics



7 Brazil Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



8 Brazil General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



9 Brazil Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



10 Brazil Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



11 Brazil Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



12 Brazil Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



13 Brazil Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



14 Brazil Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



15 Brazil Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



16 Brazil Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2021



17 Brazil Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



18 Brazil Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



19 Brazil Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



20 Brazil Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



21 Brazil Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



22 Brazil Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



