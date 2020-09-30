Latinarrific Announces Marketing Partnership With Dow Jones, Publisher Of The Wall Street Journal

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Latinarrific Company Inc. has entered into a prestigious marketing partnership with Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal. The initial goal is to promote influential events relevant to advancing women in the workplace.

"Our combined platforms create a unique opportunity to showcase the challenges women executives face in the workplace. These forums and events will provide specific takeaways and solutions that organizations can adopt as an imperative business strategy, in today's pivoting multicultural landscape," said Mary Mathis, Latinarrific CEO.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Latinarrific in connecting the dynamic and fast growing, Latina professional community, to our WSJ professional Women In series," said Leigh Gilmore, General Manager of Live Journalism for The Wall Street Journal. "Dow Jones' commitment to equality in the workplace is paramount and one of the most exciting halo effects of the recent pivot from in person to virtual events is our ability to expand our audience reach in size, in location and most importantly in diversity. We look forward to working with the team at Latinarrific to grow and create opportunity for our Women In community."

The partnership kicks off with two dynamic events.

Women in the Workplace Forum

Date: September 30, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM - 8:45 PM

This year's Women In the Workplace Forum will spotlight how senior leaders can stay committed to building better workplaces for all individuals even when business has been upended. The program is completely customizable to fit your schedule and goals; choose to hear from the CEOs doing things differently, be part of a highly interactive Town Hall, participate in deep-dive breakouts, network with peers, enjoy an after-hours conversation with two of comedy's freshest voices, or all of the above.

Register here Use Promo Code: Latinarrific for 30% off

NATIONAL HISPANIC CORPORATE COUNCIL

NHCC's Leadership Conversation Series on Talent:

"Latinas in Corporate America"

Latinarrific's partnership with the Network of Executive Women and the National Hispanic Corporate Council will be discussing the groundbreaking market research study: "Latinas in Corporate America, A Foot in Two Worlds, Elevating the Latina Experience". Mary Mathis, CEO Latinarrific will provide the keynote, with an introduction by Eduardo Arabu, CEO NHCC, and insights from Karianne Gomez, Vice President, Strategic Value, NEW. Arminda Figueroa, Latinarrific Vice President of Strategy and Audience Engagement, will moderate a lively panel conversation.

Date: October 7 at 2 pm EST

Title: "Latinas in Corporate America: A Foot in Two Worlds: Elevating The Latina Experience"

Research: Study produced by NEW and Latinarrific

"At a time when annual Hispanic buying power is approaching $1.7 trillion, there are no Latina CEOs within the Fortune 500 although Latinas represent the fastest growing sector of small business entrepreneurs. The study provides essential insights into the drivers of Latina career advancement and ways in which companies can better identify, promote and retain Latina leaders, for a competitive advantage in the marketplace."

This event is free.

Website: https://www.nhcchq.org/upcoming-events/latinas-in-corporate- america/

Direct registration: bit.ly/NHCC-LatinasInCorporateAmerica

"Latinas are a growing and influential constituency in the United States. The Latina share of the female population in the United States will increase from 16.4 percent today to 25.7 percent in 2050. What does that mean for your company? What are the opportunities to enhance your Latina talent, consumers, suppliers, and community relations strategies? Companies that strongly champions diversity and inclusion initiatives position their respective companies to compete in the U.S. Hispanic market," said Eduardo Arabu, Executive Director, National Hispanic Corporate Council.

Karianne Gomez, VP Strategic Value, NEW added, "Latinas are not a monolithic group, and the Network of Executive Women felt it was critical to tell the stories of the diverse experiences of Latinas. Companies must tailor their approach to professional development to the unique needs of each individual Latina's background, experiences, and advancement aspirations."

About Latinarrific: Latinarrific is an award winning 360-degree platform to assist companies and organizations effectively reach the U.S. Hispanic market via Latinas and their families. Latinarrific helps the American Latina solve her challenges through educational, inspirational and aspirational courses, events, storytelling, video programming and through product education, coupons and samplings. Latinarrific helps CMO's use their resources to more cost effectively engage with the Latina market. Latinarrific's multicultural team conducts qualitative market research, database development, Listen to Lift workshops and creates customized programs to effect change in diversity and inclusion.

CONTACT:

Media: Mary Mathis, CEO, Latinarrific [email protected] (954) 224-2296

Event information: Melissa Guerrero, [email protected] (786) 367-1515

SOURCE Latinarrific Company

Related Links

http://latinarrific.com/

