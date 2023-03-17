Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering Joins The CBX in Celebrating Completion of 1,900-Stall OTN Parking Lot

Latitude 33 Serves as Critical Partner in Multiple Projects Fueled by Bi-National Growth

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering joins the Cross Border Xpress (CBX) officials and international travelers in celebrating the completion of the Otay Tijuana North (OTN) Parking Lot serving CBX passengers. The CBX—a 390-foot, international bridge spanning the US-Mexico border that exclusively serves passengers traveling through the Tijuana International Airport—has more than doubled the airport's passenger load since it opened in 2015. The new OTN Parking Lot provides critical infrastructure for the CBX bridge and the rapidly growing regional airport. Supporting this development boom, Latitude 33 is partnering with the CBX to ensure the San Diego/Tijuana region is positioned to continue thriving on a global scale.

Aerial view of the Tijuana International Airport, Baja California, Mexico and the international border connection to the Cross Border Xpress (CBX).

OTN Parking Lot

To accommodate the increased demand for travel through the Tijuana Airport, the CBX recently completed construction on an 18-acre surface parking lot with approximately 1,900 stalls. The lot provides gated, secured parking; shuttle service; accessible spaces; and pedestrian routes. This San Diego neighborhood has lacked adequate parking facilities, forcing airport passengers to leave their vehicles in open, unmanaged, vacant lots. The new OTN Parking Lot provides a much needed and much safer facility for travelers. Latitude 33 was involved throughout the project planning, design, and construction, including entitlements, final engineering, construction administration, and construction staking.

Continued Partnership for Border Development

Latitude 33 continues to be a key partner in the border region's development. The CBX and Latitude 33 have begun permitting new, large scale, solar structures over an existing 600-stall parking lot. These improvements will provide shade for customer vehicles, generate renewable energy for the CBX facility, and will allow for the future installation of EV parking and charging equipment. Latitude 33 is providing final engineering services for the solar improvements, and will provide construction administration and construction staking services during construction.

Latitude 33 was also a development partner for CBX's $100 million, 430,000-square-foot passenger processing facility which opened in May 2022. The facility was designed to reduce CBX passenger wait times, improve the travel experience, and increase screening capacity by 75 percent. This building was the first phase of a 60-acre site that will incorporate two hotel pads, commercial, office, industrial and shipping facilities over a 10-year project build-out.

Nick Psyhogios, PE, Principal Engineer with Latitude 33, states, "Latitude 33 is honored to continue partnering with the CBX in creating the infrastructures needed to support the border region's remarkable regional growth."

About Latitude 33

Founded in 1993, Latitude 33 Planning and Engineering offers a comprehensive, interdisciplinary approach to design. The firm provides public sector planning, land use planning, public outreach, entitlement services, civil engineering design, and surveying/mapping to public agencies, developers and property owners. The firm's breadth of expertise includes life sciences, residential, education, healthcare, military, commercial/retail, civic, hospitality, and design-build projects. For more information, visit latitude33.com.

