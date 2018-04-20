LaunchByte Creates Co-Invest Program, Revolutionizes Startup Landscape

Using their proprietary Reverse-Angel methodology, LaunchByte's startup experts help seed and growth-stage founders succeed. Through the Co-Invest program, LaunchByte and an established investor each commit to a set investment to be exclusively used toward product design, development, marketing and growth—transitioning the company from an idea into a market ready startup.

"The pool of talented entrepreneurs is deep and we're constantly amazed by the innovative ideas and concepts that cross our desks and inboxes," said Tan Kabra, Founder and CEO, LaunchByte. "Some of these founders and startups show outstanding promise and we make it our personal mission to help them succeed. By pairing select startups with VCs and Angels to co-fund their investment in our program, we're empowering the next-generation of leaders and change makers."

Startup companies are chosen by evaluating the idea, the founder's ability to communicate their vision for solving a big problem and the solution's differentiability to withstand competition.

"I worked with LaunchByte on a project for a seed-stage startup. Their Reverse Angel investment process and guidance from such an experienced team of startup founders and executives enabled us to secure a major investment from an established enterprise," said Rob Allen, Founder, QVP. "LaunchByte gave us the runway to generate $100K in monthly recurring revenue, land our Series A, and lay the groundwork for a future M&A play."

Since 2015 LaunchByte has deployed over $3 million in investments into early stage companies and is raising subsequent funds to continue its work.

For more information or to apply to join the LaunchByte Co-Invest program, visit www.LaunchByte.io.

About LaunchByte

Founded in 2015 by Tan Kabra, LaunchByte is a unique startup hub that focuses on product design, development, and marketing to help seed-stage startups, growth-stage entrepreneurs, and corporations succeed. Kabra built a team of serial entrepreneurs who along with extensive industry knowledge have a combined 500M+ in exits. LaunchByte is part startup incubator and part micro-fund, utilizing a proprietary Reverse Angel Fund™ method. Within 3 years, LaunchByte has enabled more than 86% of their portfolio (30+ companies) to build stellar products, raise their next round and even begin generating substantial revenue. To learn more about LaunchByte, visit www.LaunchByte.io.

