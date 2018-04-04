Laurel Road And Darien Rowayton Bank Officially Rebrand Under Integrated Laurel Road Name

For more than 10 years, Darien Rowayton Bank has cultivated a trusted community banking foundation on which to grow its business. Unifying the company's business lines under one brand helps to communicate the carefully honed customer experience and serves as a manifestation of what the new Laurel Road has to offer – the security and exceptional service of a community bank, with the spirit and tech expertise of a fintech.

"Our strong, local foundation has enabled the bank to scale our online lending platform under the Laurel Road name, resulting in a national client base with exponential growth and great promise," said Alyssa Schaefer, CMO and Head of Product Experience at Laurel Road. "As we continue to evolve our national offerings, our vision as a consolidated brand remains: to be the most trusted financial partner behind today's determined professionals."

The rebrand is just one signifier of the momentum Laurel Road has experienced thus far. In the past few months, the company has launched a national, online mortgage platform, surpassed $3B in student loan originations and completed its executive leadership team appointments. As it continues to grow and evolve, Laurel Road will remain committed to its customers – both locally and nationally.

For more information about Laurel Road's offerings, visit our website.

About Laurel Road

Laurel Road is a national online lending company and FDIC-insured bank, offering online student loan refinancing, personal lending and mortgage products as well as consumer and commercial banking services. Laurel Road began originating student loans in 2013 and has since helped thousands of professionals with graduate and undergraduate degrees to refinance and consolidate more than $3 billion in federal and private school loans, and with our low rates borrowers have reduced their monthly payments and on average saved tens of thousands of dollars. For more information on potential savings, see laurelroad.com/student.

Laurel Road Bank is a Connecticut banking corporation offering lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The mortgage product is not offered in Puerto Rico. Laurel Road Bank is an Equal Housing Lender, Member FDIC. NMLS ID # 402942.

© 2018 Laurel Road Bank. All rights reserved.

Laurel Road, 1001 Post Road, Darien, CT, 06820

Media Contacts:

Laurel Road

Kwittken PR for Laurel Road

laurelroad@kwittken.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laurel-road-and-darien-rowayton-bank-officially-rebrand-under-integrated-laurel-road-name-300622206.html

SOURCE Laurel Road