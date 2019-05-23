DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lauroyl chloride (CAS 112-16-3) Market Research Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Global Report 2019 is a result of industry experts' diligent work on Researching the world market of Lauroyl chloride. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market (trends and prospects), identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.



The first chapter introduces the product by providing review of the most of its characteristics (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.). The second chapter focuses on Lauroyl chloride end-uses, the third one gives summary on a number of patents.



The forth chapter deals with Lauroyl chloride market trends review, distinguish Lauroyl chloride manufacturers and suppliers. Chapter 5 summarizes Lauroyl chloride prices data. The last chapter analyses Lauroyl chloride downstream markets.



The Lauroyl chloride global market Report 2019 key points:

Lauroyl chloride description, its application areas and related patterns

Lauroyl chloride market situation

Lauroyl chloride manufacturers and distributors

Lauroyl chloride prices (by region and provided by market players)

Lauroyl chloride end-uses breakdown

Lauroyl chloride downstream industries trends

Key Topics Covered:



1. LAUROYL CHLORIDE GENERAL INFORMATION

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. LAUROYL CHLORIDE APPLICATION



3. LAUROYL CHLORIDE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. LAUROYL CHLORIDE PATENTS



5. LAUROYL CHLORIDE MARKET WORLDWIDE



5.1. General Lauroyl chloride market situation, trends

5.2. Manufacturers of Lauroyl chloride

Europe

Asia

North America

5.3. Suppliers of Lauroyl chloride

Europe

Asia

North America

5.4. Product market forecast



6. LAUROYL CHLORIDE MARKET PRICES

Europe

Asia

North America

7. LAUROYL CHLORIDE END-USE SECTOR



