Lavi Rèv Launches Dream Grant to Invest in Women of Color

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavi Rèv, a consulting firm committed to fostering empowerment and creating opportunities for black and brown women, is thrilled to announce the launch of its annual Dream Grant.

This initiative is designed to uplift and support the dreams and aspirations of black and brown women across the world.

The Lavi Rèv Dream Grant is a testament to the firm's unwavering dedication to the advancement of women of color, recognizing the unique challenges they face in their pursuit of personal and professional dreams. Through this program, Lavi Rèv seeks to provide vital resources and support to help women turn their dreams into reality.

Key Details of the Lavi Rèv Dream Grant:

Eligibility: Black and brown women aged 18 and above are encouraged to apply. Applicants should have a well-defined dream or project they are passionate about, with a clear plan of action for the use of the funds.

Financial Support: Lavi Rèv will award a $1,000 grant to selected recipients. These funds can be used to cover various expenses associated with pursuing their dreams, such as education, business startup costs, a flight ticket, or community projects.

Mentorship and Guidance: Recipients of the Dream Grant will also be eligible to two complimentary consulting sessions from its founder & CEO, Olivia Montague de Verteuil, to give recipients the strategic foundation needed to grow and scale their business.

Application Process: The application period for the Lavi Rèv Dream Grant opens on September 12, 2023, 12am est. and closes on October 31, 2023, 6pm est. Applicants can submit their proposals through the Lavi Rèv website at https://lavirev.com/dreamfund/ .

Selection Process: The applications will be reviewed, and the most promising project based on their potential for impact and alignment with Lavi Rèv's mission will be selected. Those

applicants will then have the opportunity to pitch their project directly to Lavi Rèv founder & CEO, Olivia Montague de Verteuil. Recipients will be announced December 2023.

Lavi Rèv firmly believes that empowering women of color is not just a goal but a calling. From New York City to the Caribbean islands, the firm serves communities typically underserved by the professional services industry. By supporting their dreams, we are creating a brighter future for our communities.

Olivia Montague de Verteuil, Founder and CEO of Lavi Rèv, expressed her enthusiasm for the Dream Grant program, saying, "I've worked across 3 different continents in some of the world's largest financial institutions and I can count on one hand the number of women I've had as clients. That's a huge problem and I built Lavi Rèv to change that. A portion of all the revenue the company makes goes directly into funding our Dream Grant and I am excited to officially launch this initiative."

About Lavi Rèv:

Lavi Rèv specializes in strategic planning, finance, and project management, with a key focus and commitment in supporting the next generation of women-led founders of color. Through mentorship, financial support, and a strong community, Lavi Rèv aims to break down barriers and create pathways to success for Black and Brown women. To learn more about Lavi Rèv and its initiatives, please visit https://lavirev.com/ .

