Law Firm Messner Reeves LLP Announces Seven New Partners

The new partners are as follows:

Adam M. Royval – Litigation

Adam's practice focuses on trial advocacy and the representation of individuals, businesses, and their insurance carriers. He practices in Colorado and in courts around the country in the fields of personal injury, construction, employment, false advertising, and commercial litigation. Since joining the firm, Adam has tried numerous cases to verdict with favorable results. His experience as a transactional attorney and role as an active litigator allow him to provide practical advice to a wide variety of clients in both the courtroom and regarding their day-to-day legal affairs.

Allison J. Dodd – Litigation, Labor & Employment, Restaurant & Hospitality, Crisis Management

Allison has an active litigation and trial practice in a variety of areas including wage and hour, employment, foodborne illness, personal injury, premises liability, false advertising, class actions and complex civil litigation. Allison appears in both state and federal courts across the country for a variety of clients. In addition to her litigation practice, Allison counsels her clients in crisis prevention and crisis management on matters ranging from food safety and regulatory compliance to external and internal investigations and audits. Allison attended the University of Kansas Law School and has been named to the Super Lawyers Rising Star list for the past four years.

Kendra N. Beckwith – Appellate, Litigation

Kendra's practice focuses on appellate and complex litigation. She routinely represents clients before the Colorado Court of Appeals, Colorado Supreme Court, and Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals. At the trial level, her practice emphasizes complex proceeding in federal and state court, including wage and hour class and collective action defense. Kendra graduated from University of Denver Strum College of Law and is actively involved in the Colorado legal community. She is a member of the Colorado Supreme Court Committee on Civil Jury Instructions, a member of the Colorado Bar Association Ethics Committee, and a 2016 graduate of Colorado Bar Association Leadership Training ("COBALT").

Mary Byrne Fletcher – Litigation, Healthcare Law

Mary represents individuals, businesses and insurance companies in the litigation of civil claims in state and federal court from receipt of the claim through appeal. She focuses her practice on representing healthcare professionals, practice groups and entities. Mary defends healthcare providers against claims of malpractice and negligence in litigation and represents them in matters involving the Colorado licensing board. She also advises healthcare clients on risk management matters and regulatory compliance, such as HIPAA requirements. Mary also has significant experience representing insurance carriers in bad faith and coverage disputes under a wide variety of commercial insurance policies. Mary attended the University of Denver Strum College of Law and has been named a Colorado Super Lawyer Rising Star since 2012.

Rachel Farr – Corporate

Rachel advises a wide variety of clients, including public and private companies, on organizational, general corporate, corporate compliance and governance, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, private equity, and securities matters. Additionally, she has advised clients on state and federal regulatory compliance matters relating to a number of regulated industries. Rachel attended Temple University, Beasley School of Law and is admitted to practice in Colorado and Pennsylvania.



Thomas R. Blackburn – Litigation

Tom has extensive experience representing businesses in all forums from state and federal courts to arbitration and mediation. His practice areas are broad and include complex securities class actions, shareholder derivative lawsuits, employment collective and class actions, management of litigation for companies, real estate litigation and other commercial and general litigation matters. Tom prides himself on finding solutions that will help his clients grow their business and focus on their long-term objectives rather than becoming embroiled in costly litigation. Much of his practice is dedicated to avoiding disputes and litigation before they ensue. Tom graduated from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law and is actively involved in the Colorado Business Community. He is a past Member of the University Of Colorado Alumni Association Board Of Advisors, a past participant in the Leadership 20 Program for the Association of Corporate Growth, and is currently participating in Impact Denver with the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Tyler R. Rauert – International, Corporate, Intellectual Property, Banking & Financial Services

Tyler navigates the complexities of international business for clients in the US and abroad. Building on his decade of experience in US foreign policy and international law, Tyler focuses his practice on foreign investment, cross-border business transactions, entity formation and funding, capital formation, corporate governance, and intellectual property. He also advises U.S. and international clients on U.S. federal laws and regulations governing international business such as trade and investment agreements and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. In addition to his International practice, Tyler advises clients on their advertising, branding, and marketing activities to ensure that they achieve the most comprehensive protection possible for their intellectual property rights. Tyler is actively involved with World Trade Center Denver where he sits on the Board of Directors and chairs the Trade Policy Committee.

About Messner Reeves LLP

Messner Reeves LLP, a full-service national business law firm, provides legal services from six offices in Colorado, Nevada, California, and New York. Our clients range from Fortune 500 companies to individual entrepreneurs. We have earned a distinguished reputation for offering effective legal counsel, quick response, and the highest level of professional integrity in the following areas of practice: corporate transactions & securities, labor & employment, litigation- including commercial, insurance, constructions and professional liability, real estate, intellectual property, restaurant & hospitality, banking & financial services, art law, health law, trust & estates, transportation logistics, and private client and tax services. For more information, please visit www.messner.com.

