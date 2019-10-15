Law&Crime Airs Live Gavel-to-Gavel Coverage of Gripping Trial for Slain FSU Law Professor

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Law&Crime was the only network to air live gavel-to-gavel coverage with analysis of the Florida v. Sigfredo Garcia and Katherine Magbanua case, the widely anticipated trial for an alleged murder-for-hire plot of a Florida State University Law Professor. The case has garnered national attention as authorities say the slaying was organized by the family of the Professor's ex-wife.

Sigfredo Garcia was found guilty of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in an alleged plot to kill Florida State University law professor, Dan Markel. Garcia was found not guilty in the charge of solicitation to commit murder. The judge declared a mistrial resulting from a hung jury in the case against Katherine Magbanua who was facing the same charges.

Jurors briefly deliberated during the sentencing phase today and recommended Garcia be sentenced to life in prison over the death penalty. Click here to watch the delivery of the verdicts.

Law&Crime is the leading 24/7 linear and OTT network offering daily live trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis. Created by TV's top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, and backed by A&E Networks, Law&Crime is dedicated to exploring the always intriguing world of the law while also offering original crime stories and legal programs to a broad, multi-platform audience. For more information, please visit lawandcrime.com

For press inquiries, contact: Alison Jesinkey 917-353-7641, alison@lawandcrime.com

SOURCE Law&Crime Network

Related Links

https://lawandcrime.com

