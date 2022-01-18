Lawson Cryogenic Manufacturing & Repair to Open Brand New 16 Bay Facility in Baytown, Texas Early 2022

BAYTOWN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet increasing demand, Lawson Cryogenic announced the opening of its new 16 bay maintenance and repair facility in Baytown, Texas. The opening of this new shop is a major milestone for Lawson Cryogenic on its mission to become a leader in the Cryogenic, CO2, Hydrogen, and LNG Industrial Gas repair business.

"The construction of this new facility is a direct reflection of Lawson Cryogenic's growth as a leader in the repair and maintenance of industrial gas equipment. Year over year growth has created the need for this expansion. The new facility is triple the size of our existing location, positioning ourselves for the future." said Mike Long, General Manager of Lawson Cryogenic.

It is located at 3701 Kilgore Parkway in Baytown, Texas near the intersection of I-10 and Highway 99 for easy access to main highways and Houston ports. The new location creates a higher-quality working environment for employees with a focus on quality and safety. Lawson plans an initial hire of five additional technicians to meet the growing demand. The new space is comprised of a 20,000 square foot maintenance area, 4,100 square feet of office space, and over 11 acres for parking and storage.

About Lawson Cryogenic Manufacturing & Repair

Lawson Cryogenic is an industry leader in the repair and maintenance of cryogenic and industrial gas equipment. Lawson Cryogenic offers trailer rehab, vacuum investigation, running board maintenance, and ISO container certification and storage services. Incorporated in 2016, Lawson Cryogenic has grown from two bays and three technicians in 2016, to 16 bays and 15 technicians in 2022.

Lawson Cryogenic Manufacturing & Repair, LLC

281-942-1235

[email protected]

SOURCE Lawson Cryogenic Manufacturing and Repair