LCR Wealth Creates Unique US Access Fund for Iron Pillar Fund II

WESTPORT, Conn., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LCR Wealth Management , an SEC-Registered Investment Advisor, is pleased to announce the establishment of the Iron Pillar Fund II Access Fund. LCR Wealth has partnered with Iron Pillar to provide US-based investors with access to a leading US-India-focused venture capital (VC) fund.

Iron Pillar

Since its founding in early 2021, LCR Wealth has been evaluating strategic investment opportunities to meet the needs of its clients. "Through LCR Capital, I have been working with many families based in India," says Tom Garvey, President of LCR Wealth. "This has reinforced my belief that India is one of the most dynamic growth markets in the world. India has a great entrepreneurial and VC ecosystem, and the high quality of India's tech talent is why firms like Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM and Twitter have Indian-born CEOs. I am confident that we will continue to see more tech companies from India that will achieve scale in the US and other global markets."

Founded in January 2016, Iron Pillar is a growth-stage, venture capital firm investing in technology companies that are built from India. Beyond capital, the firm also provides active assistance to companies in the enterprise and consumer technology sectors that are on a path towards global expansion. Focused on growth-stage investments, usually Series B and Series C, Iron Pillar primarily works with cloud-based technology providers that are selling to the US or global markets. The firm has strong relationships with leading venture capital firms, such as Accel Partners, a16z, Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global, which provide access to Series A backed companies, as well as co-investment opportunities for subsequent rounds of financing. As of the end of 2021, Iron Pillar has $338 million in assets under management including $130 million in co-investments by LPs.

"Our Fund I performance has surpassed our expectations. We remain laser-focused on backing founders who want to create $1B+ enterprise value companies," said Anand Prasanna, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Iron Pillar. "In Fund I, for example, we successfully invested in eight companies, out of which one is already a Unicorn and two more are on track to achieve unicorn status with over $1 billion in valuations. This track record has helped us attract new investors to participate in Fund II, many of whom are globally recognized institutional investors, as well as top-tier sovereign investors and family offices. The Iron Pillar Fund II Access Fund, for which we are partnering with LCR, enables US-based investors with an opportunity to participate in India's tech boom, while gaining exposure to high quality tech companies with global aspirations and world-class founders."

Suresh Rajan, Founder and Executive Chairman of LCR Capital Partners , said, "We have spent the last five years bringing US investments to Indian families. Many of our clients come from India and maintain strong family networks and affinity with South Asian companies. These companies are impressive, and we believe what Anand and the Iron Pillar team have created is a valuable investment. We look forward to working with them."

About Iron Pillar: Iron Pillar is a venture growth investor specializing in mid-stage technology companies that are "Built from India". Founded in January 2016, Iron Pillar provides growth capital and active assistance in global business expansion to companies in the enterprise and consumer technology sectors. The Fund backs founding teams who want to create $1B+ enterprise value companies that are built to last. Additional information on Iron Pillar is available at ironpillarfund.com.

About LCR Wealth: As a Registered Investment Advisor, LCR Wealth provides successful families with personalized investment advice on a fee basis. As a fiduciary to its clients, LCR Wealth is required by law to put its clients' interests ahead of its own. Tom Garvey founded LCR Wealth Management after 18 years of experience as an investment advisor representative at Goldman Sachs and United Capital. LCR Wealth Management is registered with the SEC at the address of 315 Post Road West, Suite 200, Westport, CT 06880.

The LCR Wealth-managed Iron Pillar Fund II Access Fund has been registered with the SEC. For more information contact LCR Wealth and John Baker.

