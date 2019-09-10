LeaderEQ Appoints Dorie Clark to Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaderEQ , an on-demand executive coaching platform that's revolutionizing the coaching industry, today announced the appointment of Dorie Clark , an industry-leading executive coach, TEDx keynote speaker, former presidential campaign spokeswoman, as well as a frequent contributor to Harvard Business Review, Forbes, and Entrepreneur, to its Advisory Board.

"We are honored to add Dorie Clark to our Board, as she is truly one of the innovators of the executive coaching profession," says Chessa Eskandanian-Yee, co-founder and CEO of LeaderEQ. "Dorie offers profound expertise in entrepreneurship and is widely renowned as one of the executive coaching industry's most insightful minds for brand strategy. Her advice and insights will be instrumental in guiding and shaping the next stages of our company's growth, just as she has helped to drive transformative results for so many organizations throughout her exceptionally distinguished career."

Clark is an executive coach, professor at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, and a consultant and speaker for clients such as Google, Yale University, and the World Bank. She is a member of leading executive coach Marshall Goldsmith's 100 Coaches program, which brings together the top executive coaches in the world, and she has been shortlisted for the upcoming 2019 Thinkers50 Talent Award.

Clark is also a bestselling author of several business books including Entrepreneurial You, which was named one of the Top 10 Business Books of the Year by Forbes and Stand Out, which was named the #1 Leadership Book of 2015 by Inc. The New York Times describes her as an "expert at self-reinvention and helping others make changes in their lives."

With her extensive expertise as an executive coach, and her insights from consulting for major corporate clients, Dorie Clark sees LeaderEQ's AI-powered platform as an ideal solution to some of the biggest challenges and inefficiencies in the current market for professional business coaching services.

"Corporations are increasingly aware that having their executives work with a great coach can dramatically transform their results," Clark says. "The coaching industry has historically been opaque - based on referrals and networking - while often missing out on top-quality coaches. LeaderEQ works to create a powerful marketplace to solve this friction point, while helping coaches fill their pipeline with the right kind of clients who are an ideal fit for the coaches' style and expertise. LeaderEQ is at the forefront of a growing trend, which will be to use AI-based technology to facilitate more successful client matches."

LeaderEQ is an on-demand executive coaching platform that is transforming the way business leaders and coaches connect. The company's proprietary AI-powered matching platform disrupts old-school thinking with next-level compatibility, communication, and execution.

