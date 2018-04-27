Leading Global Banking and Financial Services Enterprise Selects the Aquiire Real-Time Procure-to-Pay Suite to Streamline Indirect Procurement Processes Worldwide

CINCINNATI, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquiire, Inc., the leader in real-time eProcurement and supplier relationship management solutions, today announced one of the largest investment banks in the world selected the Aquiire real-time procure-to-pay (P2P) suite to streamline their global eProcurement strategies. The Aquiire P2P platform utilizes advanced artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and real-time data to provide a consumer-like B2B e-commerce marketplace, automated PO and e-invoicing, spend analytics, and supplier relationship management solutions for the corporation.

Aquiire's best-in-class, intuitive user interface and real-time lower-price comparisons from alternative suppliers deliver untapped savings on indirect spend. The patented, real-time processing of structured and unstructured data also powers advanced capabilities like instant alerts, risk analysis, analytics and price/product compliance enforcement.

"Having one of the most respected financial enterprises in the world select the Aquiire real-time P2P suite to run their global procurement operations is a testament to how our, leading-edge technologies are solving key business challenges facing procurement leaders today," said Aquiire President and CEO Mike Palackdharry. "At Aquiire, we are aggressively developing bold innovations that are transforming the B2B e-commerce, eProcurement and supplier relationship management industries, while driving tremendous value and savings for our customers."

According to Palackdharry, the Aquiire P2P suite's patented, real-time technologies will solve the key business challenges for the banking and financial services enterprise by:

Providing a centralized global B2B e-commerce marketplace in multiple languages and currencies

Driving 100% user adoption utilizing Aquiire's universal search capabilities (delivering an intuitive consumer-like shopping experience) and best-in-class user interface (UI) and infrastructure

Delivering untapped savings with Aquiire's ability to comparison shop suppliers from multiple catalogs and instantly display lower-priced options from alternative sources

Enabling proactive price/product compliance auditing on all purchases

Greatly reducing invoice fallout, re-work and costs through advance PO/invoice automation

About the Aquiire eProcurement Suite

Aquiire's intelligent real-time Procure-to-Pay suite brings the convenience and simplicity of the consumer shopping experience to the business user with unparalleled compliance and savings. Aquiire features patented, real-time B2B e-commerce shopping from a single search, advanced machine learning to improve search relevance and spend visibility and cutting-edge supplier relationship management technologies to automate buyer/seller collaborations.

Aquiire's patented real-time technologies are powerful search and supplier relationship management innovations that are unequaled in the industry. They include patent US7756750, a method and system for providing online procurement between a buyer and suppliers over a network, and patent US 9070164, the integration of buy-side procurement with web-enabled remote multi-format catalog sources. Aquiire has several other patents pending.

About Aquiire, Inc.

We are more than procurement thought leaders and disrupters. We are technology entrepreneurs, innovators and collaborators. Aquiire's eProcurement SaaS platform was developed through real-world collaboration with procurement leaders from some of the largest global enterprises and public institutions. We believe procurement should move in real time, just like your business. Named the 2017 PayStream Advisors Innovative Procurement Technology of the Year, Aquiire is MBE Certified and one of several portfolio companies of Vora Ventures. More information is available at www.Aquiire.com. Twitter: @Aquiire.

