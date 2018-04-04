Leading National Genetics Foundation to Present Adapted Bikes to Charlotte Area Children with Genetic Conditions at Heartwarming "Day of Caring" Event to be Held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 13th at the Charlotte Convention Center

The annual ACMG Foundation Day of Caring is sponsored by the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine, a prominent national non-profit genetics foundation based in Bethesda, Maryland.

"We are so extremely grateful to ACMG for choosing UMDF families to receive these wonderful bicycles," said Charles A. Mohan, Jr., CEO and Executive Director of the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation (UMDF). "We all have mitochondria. Mitochondrial disease occurs when cells do not produce enough energy. We know exercise helps keep our mitochondria healthy, so this generous gift of bicycles is very much appreciated."

"We are so excited and thankful to be participating in the Day of Caring again this year - we were able to see the happiness and delight from the children who received these adapted bicycles last year. We know that being able to ride a bike that has been fitted comfortably to each child provides wonderful fun, great exercise and a real boost for the children's self-esteem," said Michelle Kraus, Director of Advocacy at Little People of America (LPA).

"We are happy to be partnered with American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics in providing smiles to clients who have sickle disease and who may not otherwise have received a bike," said Kathy Moore Norcott, MS, MPA, Executive Director at Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency.

"The ACMG Foundation has had a tradition of many years of contributing to the community of children who deal with genetic conditions every day of their lives. We are proud to be able to continue this important recognition our commitment to improving the lives of all persons who deal with genetic disorders," said Bruce R. Korf, MD, PhD, FACMG, President of the ACMG Foundation.

The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine, whose theme is Better Health through Genetics, supports education, research and a variety of other programs to translate genetic research into better health for all individuals. The ACMG Foundation 2018 Day of Caring is supported by PerkinElmer, members of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics and the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine.

To learn more and support the ACMGF mission to create "Better Health through Genetics", please contact Nicole O. Bell, ACMG Foundation Manager, at nbell@acmg.net or 301-718-9604 or visit acmgfoundation.org

The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is a community of supporters and contributors who understand the importance of medical genetics in healthcare. Established in 1992, the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine supports the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics' mission to "translate genes into health" by raising funds to attract the next generation of medical geneticists and genetic counselors, to sponsor important research, to promote information about medical genetics, and much more.

To learn more about the important mission and projects of the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine and how you too can support this great cause, please visit www.acmgfoundation.org or contact us at acmgf@acmgfoundation.org or 301-718-2014.

