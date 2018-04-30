Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend USG Shareholders Vote "AGAINST" All Four USG Director Nominees on the GOLD Proxy Card

Knauf believes that these recommendations indicate broad-based support for engagement with Knauf on its compelling proposal of $42 per USG share. Knauf encourages USG shareholders to follow the recommendations of ISS and Glass Lewis and send a clear message to the USG Board to engage in a constructive dialogue with Knauf so that shareholders have the opportunity to realize substantial cash value for their shares.

Proxy Advisory Firm Recommendations

In reaching its recommendation to vote against all four of USG's director nominees, ISS states: "For the purpose of prompting the board to constructively engage and negotiate with Knauf, votes AGAINST nominees Armario, Cho, Haggerty, and Hernandez are recommended on the dissident GOLD card."[i]

In reaching its recommendation to vote against all four of USG's director nominees, Glass Lewis states: "…there is sound cause to suggest Knauf's campaign represents the best near-term opportunity to send an unambiguous message to USG's directors that its negotiating methodology to date has been inadequate and not clearly centered on the interests of the Company's unaffiliated investors."[ii]

Insufficient Engagement

In their respective reports, both ISS and Glass Lewis express concern over the tactics employed by USG in response to Knauf's offer.

ISS notes that:

"Knauf has made an offer that—particularly in light of publicly expressed views of more than one third of the shareholder base—merits more demonstrable engagement on the part of the board. The board has met with Knauf to deliver pushback, which is a perfectly reasonable course of action when a board seeks to secure the right offer price. However, progressive engagement between the parties has stalled due to the USG board's response— namely its refusal to either make a clear counteroffer (one that will not intensify shareholder skepticism) or structure and initiate appropriate limited diligence."

Glass Lewis indicates concern that USG is hiding behind "corporate governance machinery" to avoid engaging in meaningful discussions and pursuing the best interests for shareholders:

"With these factors considered, we believe available information suggests USG has relied on something of a recalcitrant engagement strategy which foments little constructive dialogue and may ultimately frustrate the possible delivery of a full value to ordinary investors. The deterrent underpinnings of this methodology are arguably further bolstered by corporate governance machinery that affords the USG board considerable means to delay or preclude the consequences of even significant shareholder unrest."

Significant Shareholder Support for Knauf's Campaign

Both ISS and Glass Lewis highlight the demonstration of support from significant, long-term USG shareholders and their apparent lack of confidence in USG.

ISS highlights skepticism among shareholders regarding management's ability to execute on its strategy:

"At this point, the publicly stated views of USG's shareholders, aside from Knauf, must be considered… public opposition from more than a third of the shareholder base (particularly considering this is an unprecedented public display of disaffection by Berkshire [Hathaway]) clearly reflects skepticism regarding management's ability to flawlessly execute the standalone plan. The current dynamics have placed the ball squarely in USG's court to demonstrate that it is in fact seeking to make a deal possible by providing more substance to its response... At this juncture shareholders have substantial reasons to doubt this board will take such steps."

Glass Lewis notes the USG Board's "disconnect" with at least two of its largest shareholders:

"To the extent USG engaged with its largest shareholders regarding the Knauf approach, a disconnect remains between the board and at least two of the Company's largest holders (Berkshire and Shapiro) with regard to the intrinsic value of the Company's shares."

USG Avoids Defining "Intrinsic Value"

Glass Lewis notes that USG's perpetual avoidance of defining and discussing what USG deems as "intrinsic value" has been a way to avoid negotiating with Knauf regarding its proposal:

"…USG's apparent aversion to publicly or privately defining intrinsic value in clear terms -- through peer valuations, transaction multiples or discounted projections intended to incorporate management's expectations of USG's supposedly significant future upside -- contributes to the impression that management and the board were potentially more interested in discouraging further dialogue than they were in engaging constructively to bridge differences in perceived value."

Commenting on the ISS and Glass Lewis reports, Knauf issued the following statement:

We are pleased both ISS and Glass Lewis recommend that shareholders vote AGAINST all USG director nominees, further supporting our effort to send a clear message to USG's Board to engage immediately in discussions regarding our $42 per share cash offer. Given USG's poor first quarter 2018 results and its reported decrease in trailing EBITDA and increase in net debt, our offer now represents an even more attractive multiple of 11.9x trailing EBITDA. Despite these results, Knauf reiterates its $42 per share offer.

USG's board has to date not provided shareholders with evidence to support its claims of intrinsic value in excess of Knauf's offer. Despite USG's repeated refusals to meaningfully engage with us, we have a strong desire to engage in a constructive dialogue with USG regarding our proposal. We continue to stand ready to execute a customary confidentiality agreement to determine whether there are facts that would establish additional value for our proposal.

Berkshire Hathaway, USG's largest shareholder, and Shapiro Capital Management, a long-term USG shareholder, have publicly indicated their current intention to vote AGAINST USG's director nominees.

We encourage ALL USG shareholders to join in sending a clear message to the USG Board to engage in a constructive dialogue with Knauf by voting "AGAINST" all four USG director nominees on the GOLD proxy card TODAY.

About Knauf

Gebr. Knauf KG is the ultimate parent company of the German based Knauf Group. Knauf is a leading manufacturer of building materials operating more than 220 factories worldwide. In 2017, Knauf achieved a global turnover of approximately 7 billion Euros and employed more than 27,000 people.

