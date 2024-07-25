Leading Spiked Coffee Brand, ALC-A-CHINO, Enters Year Three of Partnership with Live Nation - Introducing Spirited Coffee House Experience

Offering consumers a unique coffee-house inspired experience on-site at Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilford, NH

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading spiked coffee brand, ALC-A-CHINO, is pleased to announce their new three year partnership with Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company.

ALC-A-CHINO will be leveling up their involvement with Live Nation this year, as they debut an on-site branded coffee-shop experience in which the coffee house will be serving ALC-A-CHINO ready to drink spiked lattes, including the industry's first-ever non-dairy spiked oat milk latte.

"When we first met the Live Nation Team, they said ALC-A-CHINO is exactly what they needed to create that special 'coffee shop inspired' experience at their venue," states Greg Howard, President of Howie's Spiked. Howard continues, "The vision of a 'Spirited Coffee House' inside the venue is something Live Nation has had in the pipeline for a couple of years. The popularity of the espresso martini and the love of coffee by nearly 70% of Americans, paired with our bar quality premium RTD coffee cocktails, has helped bring their vision to life."

In addition to onsite product sampling in which concert goers will have the opportunity to taste various products within the company's wider portfolio, there will also be ALC-A-CHINO brand ambassadors on site with unique merchandise as well as corn hole games and areas to relax, listen to music and enjoy the buzz of the drinks and the show!

"We are continually impressed with the level of professionalism and understanding Live Nation has when it comes to strategic partnerships with emerging brands such as ALC-A-CHINO," states Vince Gioe, CEO of ALC-A-CHINO. Gioe proceeds, "This year is even more special to us as we're really pulling out all of the stops to provide concert goers with a truly memorable experience not only when it comes to the music but what they're drinking on-site."

To learn more, check out the concert schedule for Bank of NH Pavillion visit https://www.banknhpavilion.com/.

To learn more about the brand, visit https://alcachino.com/ or check out Instagram.

