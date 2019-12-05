Learn Three Steps to Unlock the Power of True Forgiveness with New Book

NORTH WALES, Pa., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flames seared a moment in Terri Levine's mind; a blazing memory of the day someone tried to set her on fire. Could she ever forgive them? What about her parents? Could she let go of her childhood trauma? And most important of all, could Levine forgive herself?

The answer to all of those questions is "yes." The bestselling author discovered the power of forgiveness through an intense personal journey. She shares her secrets in in her latest book, "About to Break | The Path to True Forgiveness," which will be released on December 17.

Dr. Terri Levine reveals her painful journey to ultimate success. A transformational work of art. A powerfully impactful read by Dr. Terri Levine.

A Shocking Life Story

Fans know Dr. Levine as a consummate professional, a highly impactful business consultant and an innovative life coach. Most have no idea about the emotional journey she took to reach success. In the book, she reveals her shocking life story, the moment that almost broke her, and her personal journey to forgiveness. She said, "I'm going to let you in on the secrets that changed my life and teach you how they can change yours too."

The Forgiveness Journey

In addition to a riveting personal narrative, "About to Break" offers a practical three-step forgiveness process. "Each step is individually powerful," said Levine. "Together, they allow you to fully and deeply release hurts and resentments." The book provides the tools to work through your thoughts, fears, choices, and commitments in order to arrive at forgiveness. Finding forgiveness creates healing and empowers readers to overcome issues that have blocked their personal and business success.

Rave Reviews

Readers who have had a sneak peak at the book are raving. International bestselling author Crystal Davis reacted, "You have given us so many amazing tools, exercises, and gifts here, for transformation and expansion. This book will change lives, as it already has mine, on a much deeper level." Bestselling author John J. Fenton added, "If you want to live your life free from the burdens of anger, frustration, guilt and sadness, look no further than Terri Levine's latest book."



Order About to Break Today

"About to Break" will be released on December 17. It will retail at $19.95 for a print edition and $9.99 on Kindle. You can preorder "About to Break" on Amazon.

About Dr. Terri Levine

Dr. Terri Levine is a top business consultant and life coach who has disrupted the consulting world with her innovative heart-to-heart approach. Levine founded Heart-repreneur®, an initiative that teaches business owners to do business from the heart. Her bestselling book, "Turbocharge: How to Transform Your Business as a Heart-repreneur®" became an instant bestseller. In addition to writing dozens of books, Levine hosts a radio show and a TV show. She is also a sought-after keynote speaker. Learn more at heartpreneur.com.

