Lebanon Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024

Lebanon Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems market revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2018-24

Growing investment in Information & Communication Technology (ICT) sector and Government's Plan "Lebanon Industry 2025" would drive the market for UPS systems during 2018-24.

Lebanese ICT industry is the hub of IT software and services in the Middle East region and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2016-19. The demand for UPS systems would grow in IT industry of Lebanon as continuous power is necessary for such facilities to prevent data loss and maintain business continuity.

Increasing FDI inflow in IT industry and technological advancements would surge the demand for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems in the country. Lebanon is emerging as an ICT hub in the Middle Eastern region and the Lebanese government is looking to upgrade the existing information technology infrastructure in the country. This investment by the government is expected to be beneficial for the UPS systems market in Lebanon during the forecast period.



The commercial sector is the major consumer of UPS systems in the overall Lebanon UPS systems market, followed by the industrial sector. Upcoming projects such as Le Mall, the Address, and Awkar US Embassy Compound would generate more demand for UPS systems in retail, offices, healthcare and other commercial segments.

Markets Covered:



The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By KVA Rating:

Up to 1 KVA

1.1 KVA - 5 KVA

5.1-20 KVA

20.1-50 KVA

50.1-200 KVA

Above 200 KVA

By Applications:

Commercial:

Offices



Healthcare



Hospitality



BFSI & Data Centers



Others

Industrial

Residential

By Regions:

North Lebanon



Mount Lebanon



South Lebanon



Beqaa Valley



Beirut

Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd.

AEG Power Solutions B.V.

Delta Power Solutions

Eaton Corporation Plc

Legrand SNC FZE

RIELLO UPS Middle East FZ-LLC

Schneider Electric SE

Socomec Middle East

Tripp Lite

Vertiv Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5438zl/lebanon?w=5





