The "Lebanon Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast By KVA Rating, By Applications, By Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Lebanon Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems market revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2018-24
Growing investment in Information & Communication Technology (ICT) sector and Government's Plan "Lebanon Industry 2025" would drive the market for UPS systems during 2018-24.
Lebanese ICT industry is the hub of IT software and services in the Middle East region and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2016-19. The demand for UPS systems would grow in IT industry of Lebanon as continuous power is necessary for such facilities to prevent data loss and maintain business continuity.
Increasing FDI inflow in IT industry and technological advancements would surge the demand for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems in the country. Lebanon is emerging as an ICT hub in the Middle Eastern region and the Lebanese government is looking to upgrade the existing information technology infrastructure in the country. This investment by the government is expected to be beneficial for the UPS systems market in Lebanon during the forecast period.
The commercial sector is the major consumer of UPS systems in the overall Lebanon UPS systems market, followed by the industrial sector. Upcoming projects such as Le Mall, the Address, and Awkar US Embassy Compound would generate more demand for UPS systems in retail, offices, healthcare and other commercial segments.
Markets Covered:
The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:
By KVA Rating:
- Up to 1 KVA
- 1.1 KVA - 5 KVA
- 5.1-20 KVA
- 20.1-50 KVA
- 50.1-200 KVA
- Above 200 KVA
By Applications:
- Commercial:
- Offices
- Healthcare
- Hospitality
- BFSI & Data Centers
- Others
- Industrial
- Residential
- By Regions:
- North Lebanon
- Mount Lebanon
- South Lebanon
- Beqaa Valley
- Beirut
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- AEG Power Solutions B.V.
- Delta Power Solutions
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Legrand SNC FZE
- RIELLO UPS Middle East FZ-LLC
- Schneider Electric SE
- Socomec Middle East
- Tripp Lite
- Vertiv Co.
