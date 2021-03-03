Lecture Capture Solutions Market in US to Reach $ 234.03 Million by 2024: Due to rise in Adoption of Active Learning | Featuring Key Vendors - Cisco Systems Inc., Crestron Electronics Inc., Echo360 Inc., Epiphan Systems Inc., Kaltura Inc., and Others

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lecture Capture Solutions Market in US by End-user and Solution - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The lecture capture solutions market in US is expected to grow by USD 234.03 million, decelerate at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES

Lecture Capture Solutions Market in US by End-user and Solution - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The rise in adoption of active learning is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as limited IT infrastructure will hamper the market growth.

What our reports offer:

How businesses can stay relevant

What values are driving customer loyalty

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior



Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Lecture Capture Solutions Market in US: End-user Landscape

Apart from government agencies, lecture capture solutions are also in demand from organizations in various industries, which are leveraging on the improvement in internet penetration to provide self-paced e-learning courses. However, the extent of demand for lecture capture solutions from the non-academic segment largely varies, as the classroom size of this type of learner population is diverse. In the corporate sector, lecture capture solutions are being employed for video content management in training sessions. This, in turn, can help companies to streamline employee onboarding, scale corporate training, improve communications, and sales records. Therefore, the growth of the lecture capture solutions market share in the US by the non-academic segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Crestron Electronics Inc.

Echo360 Inc.

Epiphan Systems Inc.

Kaltura Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Panopto Inc.

Plantronics Inc.

Qumu Corp.

Sonic Foundry Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Academic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-academic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Solution

Market segments

Comparison by Solution

Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Solution

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

