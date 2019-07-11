NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The 'LED Lighting Drivers Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027,' report provides analysis of the global LED lighting drivers market for the period from 2017 to 2027, wherein 2019–2027 is the forecast period and 2018 is the base year. Data for 2017 has been included as historical information. The report covers all trends and technologies expected to play a major role in growth of the global LED lighting drivers market during the forecast period. It highlights drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market from 2019 to 2027. The study provides a holistic perspective on the LED lighting drivers market, in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) and volume (in million units), across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights key trends affecting the LED lighting drivers market at the global level. Prominent countries/sub-regions covered in the report include the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Russia, India, China, Japan, South Korea, South East Asia, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for LED lighting drivers at the global and regional levels.The market has been forecast in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) and volume (in million units) from 2019 to 2027.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints during the forecast period.



The report comprises detailed ecosystem analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global LED lighting drivers market.Porter's five forces model has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.



Additionally, current indicators of diverse macro-economic factors are contextualized under key market indicators.



Global LED Lighting Drivers Market: Taxonomy

This research study of the global LED lighting drivers market provides detailed analysis based on driving method, dimming method, driver type, technology, and application segments



Global LED Lighting Drivers Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and Factiva.



Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews conducted for each market segment across geographiesThe analyst conducts primary interviews on an ongoing basis with market participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.



Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competition landscape, and market outlook.These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



They also help develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.



Global LED Lighting Drivers Market: Competition Dynamics

The report covers major players operating in the global LED lighting drivers market including Mean Well Enterprises Co. Ltd., Cree, Inc., Inventronics Inc., Tridonic GmbH & Co KG, Signify Holding, Delta Electronics, Inc., Osram GmbH, and Harvard Technology Ltd. These established players are engaged in the development of innovative LED lighting drivers and their introduction in the market. For instance, in March 2018, Philips Lighting announced a new Internet of Things (IoT) platform called 'Interact'. This platform would enable customers to unlock the potential of connected lighting for the IoT. This move would help the company better position itself in the global LED lighting drivers market.



The global LED lighting drivers market has been segmented as follows:



Global LED Lighting Drivers Market, by Driving Method

Constant Voltage

Constant Current



Global LED Lighting Drivers Market, by Dimming Method

Non-dimmable

Dimmable

DALI

1-10V

TRIAC

Trailing Edge

Others



Global LED Lighting Drivers Market, by Driver Type

External

Internal



Global LED Lighting Drivers Market, by Technology

Smart

Conventional



Global LED Lighting Drivers Market, by Application

Residential Lighting

Office Lighting

Commercial Lighting

Industrial Lighting

City Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Sports Facilities Lighting

Entertainment Lighting

Horticulture Lighting

Others



Global LED Lighting Drivers Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

Japan

Chinas

Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

