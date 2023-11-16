Led Zeppelin/Elton John Producer Stuart Epps Partners with 1 Voice AI Telecommunication to Revolutionize Music Translation Worldwide

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting collaboration that promises to break down language barriers in the music industry, legendary producer and engineer Stuart Epps is teaming up with 1 Voice AI Telecommunication (which has FCC approval), a leading telecommunications company specializing in innovative language translation solutions. This partnership aims to enable the global translation of Stuart Epps' recent music hits into various languages without compromising the original feeling and beats, setting the stage for other artists and producers worldwide to follow suit.

1voice.ai Simon Wilby, CEO & Inventor of 1Voice.Ai

1 Voice AI Telecommunication soundtrack is being released today, November 16, 2023 on iTunes - https://music.apple.com/gb/album/1-voice-single/1714194706

1Voice.Ai's cutting-edge translation solution, designed to make communication across languages as simple as making a phone call, is set to pave the way for a new era of cross-cultural musical collaboration and appreciation. By seamlessly translating lyrics and musical elements, this groundbreaking technology ensures that the essence and emotion of Stuart Epps' tracks remain intact, regardless of the language they're translated into.

Simon Wilby, CEO & Inventor of 1Voice.Ai, expressed the company's mission, saying, "Language should be a bridge to connecting with people around the world. Our goal at 1Voice.Ai is to make communication across languages as simple as making a phone call. Our partnership with Mr. Epps and getting his soundtrack on 1 Voice AI Telecommunication is a considerable milestone."

1Voice.Ai's subscription-based model offers real-time translation across an impressive 47 languages, boasting a remarkable 98% accuracy rate. This not only fosters global understanding but also promotes collaborations between artists and producers from different linguistic backgrounds.

Stuart Epps, renowned for his decades of experience in the music industry, has produced and engineered records for iconic artists such as Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Bill Wyman, and Paul Rodgers. His intuitive understanding of music and musicians, coupled with his passion for authentic sound, make him an ideal partner for this groundbreaking project.

As the partnership between Stuart Epps and 1 Voice Telecommunication sets the stage for the global translation of music without losing its essence, it paves the way for other artists and producers to embrace this innovative approach. Music lovers worldwide can look forward to experiencing the magic of their favorite hits in different languages, further connecting people through the universal language of music.

