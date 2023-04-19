Legacy Service Partners and Jacksonville heating and air conditioning company partner to build on local success

Buehler Air Conditioning owner says partnership with Legacy allows his company to further expand its best-in-class brand and track record of customer satisfaction to continue to achieve next-level growth

TAMPA, Fla., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Service Partners, an industry leading group of residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services businesses in 16 states, has partnered with Buehler Air Conditioning to augment its growth and success in the Jacksonville, Florida market and beyond.

"Jason Buehler, Chase Hudson and the entire team at Buehler Air Conditioning take immense pride in their brand, culture, customer satisfaction and quality workmanship, making them a perfect fit for our platform," said Legacy CEO and Co-Founder Rob Millock. "Jason is a phenomenal operator and has built an exceptional company that is trusted and admired throughout greater Jacksonville. We look forward to working with Jason and his team to amplify Buehler's achievements as he continues scaling his business while maintaining his intense focus on customer satisfaction."

Since 2010, Buehler Air Conditioning has provided heating and cooling services to thousands of customers in the greater Jacksonville area. Their technicians are North American Technician Excellence (NATE)-certified experts and pride themselves on providing perfect 5 star quality among their nearly 2,000 reviewers.

"The benefit of working with Legacy Service Partners is right in their name – our legacy can only grow stronger as they provide us with the resources and expertise to continue scaling our business into surrounding areas and new service lines," Buehler said. "We believe this partnership is a win-win for our team and our customers as we are completely aligned to deliver best-in-class service, further strengthening Buehler Air Conditioning's brand recognition and customer satisfaction."

Legacy has partnered with 29 brands since 2021. For more information about Legacy Service Partners, please visit https://legacyservicepartners.com/.

About Legacy Service Partners

Legacy Service Partners is a leading group of residential services business operating across 29 brands in 16 states. The locations offer home repair, replacement and maintenance services in heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical services. The company serves nearly half a million customers annually and has more than 1,500 team members in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Nashville, Tennessee; Tampa, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Jacksonville, Florida; West Texas and Weatherford/Ft. Worth, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; Fairfield, Connecticut; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Fort Collins, Colorado; Middletown, New Jersey; Lincoln, Nebraska; Boston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

