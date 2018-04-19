Legendary Sowden House Opens Doors to The Public Exclusively For "Pawtastic Ball" Benefitting The Little Red Dog, Inc. Rescue

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Red Dog, Inc. (TLRD) today announced tickets are nearly sold out for its Pawtastic Ball being held at the legendary Sowden House in Los Feliz on Saturday, April 21. Known for its breathtaking Mayan architecture, Sowden House is rarely open for public events and is the perfect backdrop for the ball. TLRD is partnering with both Sowden House, Canna-Pet, WagAware and Lulu's Fund to bring this event to life.

With a theme of "Follow Us Down the Rabbit Hole," guests will enter a Wonderland-esque world blending live music, theatre, fashion, cosplay, magic and fine art. Mystical oddities, alluring sideshows and riveting activities add to the mystique and allure of the event, while specialty cocktails and artisan vending will further delight the senses.

The gala will include a live auction, music by Marquis and the Rhythm Howlers, food by the Gastro Garage, raffles and a special appearance by Lisa Arturo from Hope for Paws. This is a rare opportunity for the public to be invited into the "Black Dahlia" home, which gained notoriety during the 40s when the Black Dahlia murder suspect lived there.

Pawtastic Ball Event Details:

Date: April 21, 2018 from 7-11pm

Sowden House

5121 Franklin Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90027

About The Little Red Dog

The Little Red Dog (TLRD) was founded to rescue unwanted dogs from high kill shelters throughout Southern California, and secure their safety in loving forever homes. TLRD was founded in memory of The Little Red dog and other abused dogs from the Michael Vick dog fighting case and strives to prevent homeless dogs through rescue, training, behavior education, and adoption coordination. Since 2011, TLRD has rescued over 1,600 dogs and placed them into loving forever homes. For more information, visit http://thelittlereddog.com.

