Legends Reveal Top 5 Tips for Excellence During Magnifying Excellence Podcast

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspiration and motivation have never been more important, and the first five episodes of the Magnifying Excellence Podcast have delivered a new Era of Excellence. Host Brian Hurlburt has chosen the Top 5 Tips for Excellence from the podcast's first guests: Greg Maddux, Napoleon McCallum, Susan Anton, Bill Walton and Mike Maddux.

Top 5 Tips for Excellence

Legends define Excellence and so much more during the Magnifying Excellence Podcast, now available on major podcast networks.

Greg Maddux, Baseball Hall of Fame

"Be Honest with Yourself"

Napoleon McCallum, U.S. Naval Academy graduate and NFL player

"Write Down Your Goals"

Susan Anton, Entertainer/Businesswoman

"Thoughts Create Our Actions"

Bill Walton, Basketball Hall of Fame

"Be Ready to Absorb Life"

Mike Maddux, Cardinals pitching coach

"Bring Your Best Everyday"

Each episode features far-reaching and candid discussions, plus guests reveal their personal definitions of Excellence. Top 5 Tips soundbites are here:

"We are very mindful of the struggle and strife in the world today and there is sage wisdom within these five tips. We appreciate each sharing and hopefully their words resonate," said Hurlburt, also an author. "It was a challenge to select only five tips because each guest was so compelling. Each episode begins with the foundational question, 'How do you define Excellence?', and the answer then leads us into conversations where our guests take us inside their lives and careers. The comments include memories of highest moments, but also the lowest times. Anyone who has achieved any level of success understands that getting there isn't a straight line and there are always challenges. It was also gratifying to hear Mike Maddux say that his brother, Greg's, episode, was one of the most interesting interviews he had ever heard with Greg. That is the kind of memorable content we hope to consistently create."

Magnifying Excellence Podcast episodes are available on www.xlete.com and major podcast networks, including Apple, iHeartRadio, Google and Spotify.

About Magnifying Excellence Podcast

The Magnifying Excellence Podcast powered by Xlete.com was founded in Las Vegas, the world's sports and entertainment capital, and is motivating humanity to pursue Excellence by magnifying awe-inspiring people, philosophies and performances. #ShareTheExcellence

