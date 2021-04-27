LeGrow Announces Launch of LeGrow 2: Innovative Modular Desktop Garden System

SHENZHEN, China, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial designers and gardening product developers LeGrow, just announced the launch of an exciting new modular desktop gardening system for growing indoor plants with ease. The LeGrow 2 indoor garden system can be customized with different plants and includes modules for watering, lighting, humidifier and more. It lets anyone easily create a thriving indoor garden at home, work or anywhere. LeGrow 2 is available now for pre-order. https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/legrow/legrow-create-your-own-desktop-garden-in-the-easiest-way.

LeGrow

LeGrow is a planter system with a modern twist that makes growing plants easier than ever. The modular system is stackable and expandable, connecting together like Lego so that it can fit any space and grow as needed. It takes the hassle out of maintenance with a shared watering system that waters plants equally within the system. It also has a programmable LED lighting system that provides the proper lighting so that plants can thrive in any indoor environment. It's the easiest way to achieve a healthy indoor garden no matter where you live.

"Growing up in the countryside left me with a deep connection to nature and an appreciation for the relaxing effects that plants offer. But, like many people, my education and career took me to the city. When my daughter was born, I decided that if it was impossible for us to leave the city, I must bring the beauty of nature to my daughter. So began a three-year journey to create the best indoor garden I could design. By adopting the latest technology, along with a modular design, LeGrow was born. It takes the guesswork out of watering and lighting and gives anyone the ability to create a healthy and thriving garden in any indoor space. Now, people can enjoy the beauty and restorative nature of plants with ease," said Haobin Lin, founder of LeGrow.

The LeGrow modular system makes it easy to expand as the garden grows and add special pots with useful features for gardening and life. The humidifier component adds life-giving moisture to the air around the garden, something that is necessary for tropical plants. The Bluetooth speaker component helps the garden create a relaxing mood in any room with favorite playlists or white noise. The system also has a Power Pot feature that can charge phones and mobile devices - something that is perfect for a desktop garden near a workstation.

Plants are a proven way to beautify any room and create a more calm and relaxing environment. With LeGrow 2, anyone can grow virtually any plant in a thriving system that takes the hassle out of keeping a garden healthy. It's one of the most exciting gardening products available and ready to grow in any home.

LeGrow 2 Modular Indoor Garden System is available now with special pricing for early adopters. To learn more, visit the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/legrow/legrow-create-your-own-desktop-garden-in-the-easiest-way.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE LeGrow