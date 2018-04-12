Leica Biosystems Showcases Aperio Digital Pathology Scanners and Image Analysis Algorithms* at American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting

VISTA, Calif., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Biosystems will highlight cutting-edge Aperio Scanners* and Aperio Image Analysis Algorithms* at the AACR meeting in Chicago, April 15-18, 2018. Leica Biosystems mission of "Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives" fully aligns with AACR's 2018 objective of "delivering cures through cancer science to patient care." The Aperio VERSA, Aperio AT2, and Aperio Image Analysis Algorithms are invaluable tools for researchers.
"Cancer research is critical to the further improvement of patient care," said Dr. Catherine Conway, leader of Image Analysis for Leica Biosystems Pathology Imaging. "Digital Pathology is a rapidly expanding field, increasing global collaboration and streamlining image analysis. It enables costs decreases and turnaround time reductions in critical research areas such as biomarker discovery."
Join Leica Biosystems at booth 2720, McCormick Place North/South, Chicago for our live, educational, digital pathology and image analysis talks.
"Many biomarker applications are inherently difficult to interpret and quantify by eye especially with multiplexing and multispectral imaging," stated Dr. Marie-Louise Loupart, Leica Biosystems image analysis expert and featured speaker for Leica Biosystems at AACR. "Automated image analysis will herald endless possibilities for novel biomarker developments and discovery."
About Aperio Digital Pathology Solutions: Aperio VERSA, Aperio AT2, and Aperio Image Analysis Algorithms:
*For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.
About Leica Biosystems
Leica Biosystems (LeicaBiosystems.com) is a global leader in workflow solutions and automation, integrating each step in the workflow. As the only company to own the workflow from biopsy to diagnosis, we are uniquely positioned to break down the barriers between each of these steps. Our mission of "Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives" is at the heart of our corporate culture. Our easy-to-use and consistently reliable offerings help improve workflow efficiency and diagnostic confidence. The company is represented in over 100 countries and is headquartered in Nussloch, Germany.
Media Contact:
Courtney Hill, Global Brand Marketing Specialist
Phone: 847-405-7041
LBS-GlobalMarketing@leicabiosystems.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leica-biosystems-showcases-aperio-digital-pathology-scanners-and-image-analysis-algorithms-at-american-association-of-cancer-research-annual-meeting-300628361.html
SOURCE Leica Biosystems
Share this article