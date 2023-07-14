Leiomyosarcoma Pipeline Research Report 2023: Comprehensive Insights About 10+ Companies and 10+ Pipeline Drugs - Assessment by Product Type, Stage, RoA, and Molecule Type

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leiomyosarcoma - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


"Leiomyosarcoma - Pipeline Insight, 2023" report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs

It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Leiomyosarcoma R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Leiomyosarcoma.

Leiomyosarcoma Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Leiomyosarcoma report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Leiomyosarcoma: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Leiomyosarcoma therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Leiomyosarcoma drugs.

Leiomyosarcoma Emerging Drugs

ADI PEG20: Polaris Group

ADI-PEG 20 is a first-in-class therapeutic approach to deplete arginine and starve cancer cells. Because arginine is one of the 20 amino acids that are essential for protein synthesis and survival of cells, some cancer cells become dependent upon the external supply of arginine to survive and grow.

ADI-PEG 20 is designed to deplete the external supply of arginine, which causes arginine-dependent cancer cells to die while leaving the patient's normal cells unharmed. Currently, it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Leiomyosarcoma.

AL-3818: Advenchen Laboratories

AL3818 is a novel small molecule PTK inhibitor being developed by Advenchen Laboratories. Advenchen Laboratories is conducting a Phase III study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AL3818 (anlotinib) hydrochloride in the treatment of metastatic or advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS), leiomyosarcoma (LMS), and synovial sarcoma (SS).

Leiomyosarcoma: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Leiomyosarcoma drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Phases

  • Late stage products (Phase III)
  • Mid-stage products (Phase II)
  • Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
  • Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
  • Discontinued & Inactive candidates
  • Route of Administration

Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

  • Oral
  • Parenteral
  • intravenous
  • Subcutaneous
  • Topical.
  • Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

  • Monoclonal Antibody
  • Peptides
  • Polymer
  • Small molecule
  • Gene therapy
  • Product Type

Leiomyosarcoma Report Assessment

  • Pipeline Product Profiles
  • Therapeutic Assessment
  • Pipeline Assessment
  • Inactive drugs assessment
  • Unmet Needs

Key Players

  • Merck
  • Advenchen Laboratories
  • Trillium Therapeutics
  • PTC Therapeutics
  • PharmaMar
  • Philogen
  • EMD Serono
  • Incyte Corporation
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc.

Key Products

  • Avelumab
  • AL3818
  • Pembrolizumab
  • TTI-621
  • PTC596
  • ET-743
  • L19-hTNF
  • M6620
  • Itacitinib
  • Rucaparib

