Leju will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations department, Leju Holdings Limited, 15/F Floor, Shoudong International Plaza, No. 5 Building, Guangqu Home, Dongcheng District, Beijing, People's Republic of China, 100022.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited ("Leju") (NYSE: LEJU) is a leading online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China, offering real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services. Leju's integrated online platform comprises various mobile applications along with local websites covering more than 370 cities, enhanced by complementary offline services to facilitate residential property transactions. In addition to the Company's own websites, Leju operates the real estate and home furnishing websites of SINA Corporation, and maintains a strategic partnership with Tencent Holdings Limited. For more information about Leju, please visit http://ir.leju.com.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Ms. Christina Wu

Leju Holdings Limited

Phone: +86 (10) 5895-1062

E-mail: ir@leju.com

Philip Lisio

Foote Group

Phone: +86 135-0116-6560

E-mail: phil@thefootegroup.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leju-files-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-300637227.html

SOURCE Leju Holdings Limited

Related Links

http://ir.leju.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=252998&p=irol-irhome

