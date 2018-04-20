LendingTree Announces Top Customer-Rated Lenders by Loan Product for Q1 2018

Lender rankings are based on a weighted average of overall rating and the total volume of customer reviews for mortgage, personal, business and auto loans. Lenders were rated on offered rates, fees and closing costs, responsiveness, customer service and overall customer experience. Each category has one winner, but the rank of the remaining lenders is not specified. This quarter the business category only has a No. 1 winner.

The top lenders for the first quarter by product are:

Mortgage Category

#1 Winner:

Howard Bank

Top 10 Badge:

LenderFi, Inc.

NBKC Bank

Lendova Home Loans

MB Financial Bank, N.A.

Reliance First Capital, LLC

Wyndham Captial Mortgage

AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation

Veterans United Home Loans

J. G. Wentworth Home Lending, LLC

Personal Loans Category

#1 Winner:

First Midwest Bank

Top 3 Badge:

Lending Club

Upgrade

Business Loans Category

#1 Winner:

OnDeck

Auto Loans Category

#1 Winner:

iLendingDIRECT

Top 3 Badge:

RefiJet

Auto Approve

LendingTree provides consumers access to currently more than 500 lenders from across the country. LendingTree's network of lenders provides a variety of loan products including home loans, personal loans, credit cards, student loans, business loans, home equity loans/lines of credit, auto loans and more. To learn more about our lenders, visit http://www.lendingtree.com/mortgage-lenders. For information about joining the LendingTree network of lenders, please visit https://www.lendingtree.com/about/partner-with-us/register.

About LendingTree

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online loan marketplace, empowering consumers as they comparison-shop across a full suite of loan and credit-based offerings. LendingTree provides an online marketplace which connects consumers with multiple lenders that compete for their business, as well as an array of online tools and information to help consumers find the best loan. Since inception, LendingTree has facilitated more than 65 million loan requests. LendingTree provides free monthly credit scores through My LendingTree and access to its network of over 500 lenders offering home loans, personal loans, credit cards, student loans, business loans, home equity loans/lines of credit, auto loans and more. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

