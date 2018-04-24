LendingTree Study: Credit History and Debt Ratio are Biggest Constraints for Would-Be Homeowners

LendingTree delved into data from more than 10 million mortgage applications using the most recent available Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data set to find out the main reasons would-be borrowers were rejected, and to see if location has any correlation for rejection.

Given the dominance of credit history and debt-to-income as the leading reasons for denial across cities, LendingTree also looked at which factors appeared as disproportionately significant and calculated the denial reason in each city that was furthest from the national average.

Key findings:

Nearly one in 10 borrowers get denied for mortgages. On a national level, 8 percent of loan applications were denied.

Three cities ( , , ) had the highest share of borrowers who were denied because of their debt-to-income ratio. Credit history is holding borrowers back in Louisville, Ky. , Memphis, Tenn. and Philadelphia . Among failed applications in these three metros, LendingTree found the highest rates of denied borrowers due to their credit history.

Rank MSA Denial Rate Top Reason For Denial Disproportionate Reason for Denial 1 Birmingham, Hoover - AL 13% Credit history Credit history 2 New Orleans, Metairie - LA 12% Debt-to-income ratio Other 3 Memphis - TN, MS, AR 12% Credit history Credit history 4 Oklahoma City - OK 11% Credit history Employment history 5 Miami, Miami Beach, Kendall - FL 11% Debt-to-income ratio Debt-to-income ratio 6 Orlando, Kissimmee, Sanford - FL 9% Debt-to-income ratio Credit history 7 Providence, Warwick - RI, MA 9% Credit history Collateral 8 Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater - FL 9% Credit history Mortgage insurance denied 9 Houston, The Woodlands, Sugar Land - TX 9% Debt-to-income ratio Employment history 10 Hartford, West Hartford, East Hartford - CT 9% Debt-to-income ratio Collateral 11 Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Roswell - GA 9% Credit history Credit application incomplete 12 Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario - CA 9% Debt-to-income ratio Credit application incomplete 13 Philadelphia - PA 8% Credit history Credit history 14 Las Vegas, Henderson, Paradise - NV 8% Credit history Unverifiable information 15 Indianapolis, Carmel, Anderson - IN 8% Credit history Collateral 16 Nashville-Davidson, Murfreesboro, Franklin - TN 8% Credit history Employment history 17 Jacksonville - FL 8% Credit history Other 18 San Antonio, New Braunfels - TX 8% Credit history Credit history 19 Boston - MA 8% Debt-to-income ratio Debt-to-income ratio 20 Charlotte, Concord, Gastonia - NC, SC 8% Credit history Insufficient cash 21 Dallas, Plano, Irving - TX 8% Credit history Other 22 Baltimore, Columbia, Towson - MD 7% Credit history Credit application incomplete 23 Richmond - VA 7% Credit history Credit history 24 Los Angeles, Long Beach, Glendale - CA 7% Debt-to-income ratio Debt-to-income ratio 25 Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale - AZ 7% Credit history Credit application incomplete 26 Detroit, Dearborn, Livonia - MI 7% Credit history Collateral 27 Austin, Round Rock - TX 7% Debt-to-income ratio Debt-to-income ratio 28 Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Newport News - VA, NC 7% Credit history Other 29 Raleigh - NC 7% Credit history Employment history 30 San Diego, Carlsbad - CA 7% Debt-to-income ratio Credit application incomplete 31 New York, Jersey City, White Plains - NY, NJ 6% Debt-to-income ratio Debt-to-income ratio 32 Seattle, Bellevue, Everett - WA 6% Debt-to-income ratio Credit application incomplete 33 Cleveland, Elyria - OH 6% Credit history Credit history 34 Pittsburgh - PA 6% Credit history Credit history 35 Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Niagara Falls - NY 6% Credit history Credit history 36 Sacramento, Roseville, Arden-Arcade - CA 6% Debt-to-income ratio Other 37 Chicago, Naperville, Arlington Heights - IL 6% Debt-to-income ratio Collateral 38 St. Louis - MO, IL 6% Credit history Mortgage insurance denied 39 Washington, Arlington, Alexandria - DC, VA, MD, WV 6% Debt-to-income ratio Credit application incomplete 40 Denver, Aurora, Lakewood - CO 6% Debt-to-income ratio Employment history 41 Louisville, Jefferson County - KY, IN 6% Credit history Credit history 42 Kansas City - MO, KS 6% Credit history Employment history 43 Columbus - OH 6% Credit history Collateral 44 Portland, Vancouver, Hillsboro - OR, WA 6% Debt-to-income ratio Other 45 San Francisco, Redwood City, South San Francisco - CA 6% Debt-to-income ratio Debt-to-income ratio 46 Cincinnati - OH, KY, IN 6% Credit history Collateral 47 Milwaukee, Waukesha, West Allis - WI 5% Credit history Collateral 48 San Jose, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara - CA 5% Debt-to-income ratio Debt-to-income ratio 49 Salt Lake City - UT 5% Credit history Unverifiable information 50 Minneapolis, St. Paul, Bloomington - MN, WI 5% Credit history Collateral

The 5 leading causes of mortgage denials

Credit history (which includes credit score): 26% Debt-to-income ratio: 26% Collateral: 17% Incomplete applications: 14%. Other (length of residence, temporary residence): 10%

The share of mortgage application denials that can be attributed to these reasons:

"The current housing market is particularly competitive," says LendingTree Chief Economist Tendayi Kapfidze, who led the study. "It's not unlikely for borrowers to be priced out of a particular housing market based on increasing home prices. The key for homebuyers is to become well-educated on the homebuying process as well as their own financial situations so that there are no surprises once they enter the market. Understanding the key reasons why mortgages are denied can help borrowers avoid missteps, prepare in advance and compete effectively to secure their dream home."

For more information on the study, visit: https://www.lendingtree.com/home/mortgage/cities-with-highest-rates-of-denied-mortgage-applications/.

Methodology

LendingTree analyzed over 10 million mortgage application records from the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council's Home Mortgage Disclosure Act 2017 data set, the most recent available, which includes mortgage applications made during 2016. The data represents mortgage applications from over 6,000 financial institutions. https://www.ffiec.gov/hmda/history.htm

