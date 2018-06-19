Les Dames d'Escoffier International Releases 2018 Trends Report

International Influence: Undiscovered and Authentic Prevail

Top three regions identified as having the most influence on the American food scene in the coming year:

Mediterranean Middle East Latin America

Top five international food concepts and flavors expected to become prominent food trends:

Puebla Hot Pot ( Latin America , Mexico ): ancho chile, smoked paprika and spices in chicken stock, served with chicken or pork, corn, avocado crema and fresh garnishes. Manouri (Mediterranean, Greece ): a semi-soft, fresh white whey cheese made from goat or sheep milk. Millet ( India ): ancient grains harvested from small-seeded grasses used for porridge etc. Mishkaki ( East Africa , Tanzania ): marinated meat skewers including a blend of lemon, tomatoes and green papaya, curry, garlic, red pepper and ginger. Jianbing ( North Asia , China ): street-food breakfast crepe brushed with umami-rich hoisin and chili sauce; layered with egg, pickled veggies and herbs, and sometimes customized with sausage or bacon.

Restaurant Trends: Chef-Driven Fast Casual Sweeps

Top three established and growing restaurant concepts:

Chef-driven fast-casual Farm-to-table Family friendly

Top three emerging restaurant concepts:

Dog friendly Upcycling Hyper-local

Retail Trends: Fresh Experiences Driving Zeal for Retail

Top three retail departments expected to generate the most consumer excitement:

Prepared foods "Grocerant" in-store drinking and dining Produce

"Les Dames d'Escoffier members, on the cutting-edge in the food, wine, and hospitality professions, share their knowledge, expertise, and analysis in this insightful trend study," said Hayley Matson-Mathes, president of Les Dames d'Escoffier International.

This international organization, which includes over 2,300 women leaders in the food, fine beverage and hospitality professions, also announced that they will be harnessing their decades of collective expertise to form a specialized Trends Panel.

For complete survey results and expert panel insights, please contact info@ldei.org

About Les Dames d'Escoffier International

Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI) is a worldwide philanthropic organization of professional women leaders in the fields of food, fine beverage and hospitality. The invitation-only membership, composed of 2,300 women in 40 chapters across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Mexico, is highly diversified and reflects the multifaceted fields of contemporary gastronomy and hospitality. For more information, visit LDEI.org or Les Dames d'Escoffier Int'l on Facebook.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/les-dames-descoffier-international-releases-2018-trends-report-300668854.html

SOURCE Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI)

Related Links

http://www.ldei.org

