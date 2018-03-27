LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems

The integrated solution provides users with access to the comprehensive LexisNexis prescriber database during the prescription fill process. This seamless practice ensures that key prescriber licensure and demographic data is updated and referenced for all third-party and cash prescriptions. From a compliance perspective, accurate prescriber data reduces a pharmacy's risk when audited by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and many other third-party payers.

"Pharmacies are fast-paced, operational environments with no room for error when filling prescriptions," said Craig Ford, vice president of sales, Pharmacy, LexisNexis Health Care. "LexisNexis can deliver real-time prescriber insights by combining our leading provider data with McKesson's pharmacy management systems. As a result, pharmacists now have an integrated solution ensuring the prescriptions in the workflow process are written by qualified prescribers."

The LexisNexis Provider Data MasterFile, used by most leading pharmacy chains and pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs), contains more than 1.8 million individual prescriber records. Its advanced technology and patented analytics platform incorporates more than 2,000 public and private authorized data sources and uses both automatic and manual processes to ensure the most up-to-date record for each prescriber attribute.

At LexisNexis Risk Solutions, we believe in the power of data and advanced analytics for better risk management. With over 40 years of expertise, we are the trusted data analytics provider for organizations seeking actionable insights to manage risks and improve results while upholding the highest standards for security and privacy. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, LexisNexis Risk Solutions serves customers in more than 100 countries and is part of RELX Group plc, a world-leading provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com.

Our healthcare solutions combine proprietary analytics, science and technology with the industry's leading sources of provider, member, claims and public records information to improve cost savings, health outcomes, data quality, compliance and exposure to fraud, waste and abuse.

