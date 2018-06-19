LG Launches Advanced New Speakers With Meridian Technology, Delivering Premium Sound Experience

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics has launched its 2018 SK series sound bars and PK series portable speakers designed to provide consumers an unparalleled, immersive listening experience. Featuring advanced technology from Meridian Audio, LG's new 2018 audio products deliver natural, high-quality sound in the home and on the go.

LG Electronics has launched its 2018 SK series soundbars and PK series portable speakers designed to provide consumers an unparalleled, immersive listening experience. Led by the LG SK10Y, LG’s next generation of sound bars harness cutting-edge audio technology to deliver listeners an unmatched audio visual experience in their home cinema. Featuring advanced technology from Meridian Audio, LG’s new 2018 audio products deliver natural, high-quality sound in the home and on the go. For listeners on the go, the PK7 Bluetooth speaker combines powerful sound performance with a compact, portable design that offers rich audio and multicolored lighting modes to deliver a unique music experience no matter where it is placed.

Led by the LG SK10Y, LG's next generation of sound bars harness cutting-edge audio technology to deliver listeners an unmatched audio visual experience in their home cinema. For listeners on the go, the PK7 Bluetooth speaker combines powerful sound performance with a compact, portable design that offers rich audio and multicolored lighting modes to deliver a unique music experience no matter where it is placed.

"LG has long been an innovator in the audio industry, and the addition of Meridian Audio technology in 2018 sound bars and portable speakers reflects LG's commitment to leading the industry in acoustic performance," said Tim Alessi, head of product marketing at LG Electronics USA. "LG's next generation of audio products is the perfect solution for the in-home and on-the-go listening experience."

LG Sound bars with Meridian and Dolby Atmos®

Technologies Deliver Superior Audio Performance

The 550W, 5.1.2 channel LG SK10Y sound bar features support for multi-dimensional sound powered by Dolby Atmos® as well as compatibility with the major High Resolution Audio formats for an enhanced listening experience. New in 2018, key LG audio products including the SK10Y incorporate Meridian Audio's high-fidelity audio and Digital Signal Processing (DSP) for true-to-life listening thanks to Meridian's Bass and Space technology, Height Elevation technology and added speech and music clarity. You can also send music to the sound bar directly through Bluetooth or ChromeCast or from an LG ThinQ® speaker or any other Google Assistant product. The SK10Y sound bar is made to match the width of a 65–inch class TV, acknowledging the trend toward larger screen sizes, and it can also be used with smaller or larger sets.The SK10Y joins the LG SK9Y, SK8Y, SK6Y and SK5Y sound bars in the 2018 lineup.

2018 LG SK Series Sound Bars LG SK10Y $1,099 LG SK9 $899 LG SK8 $499 LG SK6 $379 LG SK5 $279 LG SK1 $99

LG Portable Bluetooth Speakers Offer

Premium Sound with Meridian Technology

Packed with fun mood-lighting capabilities and Meridian Audio's advanced technologies in a highly portable design, the PK speaker series offers powerful sound, undistorted bass and optimized vocals wherever it goes. These speakers are compatible with the APT-X HD Bluetooth standard for hi-speed streaming over Bluetooth for a listening experience that comes close to the original. Combined with IPX5 compliance for splash-proof water resistance and convenient handle, the LG PK speakers are ready for premium on-the-go listening both indoors and outdoors.

LG PK Series Portable Speakers LG PK7 $249.99 LG PK5 $149.99 LG PK3 $99.99

LG's new SK series sound bars are available now at major retailers including B&H and Abt Electronics and the PK series portable speakers are available for pre-order on Amazon. For more information, please visit lg.com.

