LG Signs International K-Pop Sensation BTS As Mobile Partner

SEOUL, South Korea, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics is readying its most ambitious global mobile phone campaign to date, fronted by today's hottest K-Pop boy band, BTS. Winner of the Top Social Artist of the Year at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, South Korea's most popular supergroup will star in a series of global TV and social media spots for LG's mobile products, beginning with the company's upcoming flagship smartphone.

As the first K-pop artists to crack the U.S. Billboard Top 10 and perform at the American Music Awards, BTS has an immense following in major smartphone growth markets such as the United States, Mexico, Brazil and most countries in Asia. The video for the group's most recent single, Mic Drop, surpassed 200 million views on March 22, becoming the seventh music video by the boy band to achieve this milestone.

LG and BTS will collaborate on a diverse marketing campaign that reflects the uniquely colorful personalities of each of group's seven members. The campaign will highlight the band's talent, attitude and relationship with its fans, the very qualities that LG hopes to bring to its upcoming products starting this spring.

"BTS achieved international superstardom through raw talent, innovation and authenticity even though many gave them little chance of real success," said SY Kim, vice president and head of marketing for the LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. "These qualities make BTS a great match with our smartphone brand, and we hope to convey to global audiences that LG mobile devices are also about delivering bold innovation with a unique attitude."

