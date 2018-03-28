LG Unveils Ultra-Narrow Bezel Video Wall Display At DSE 2018

"With the largest selection of ultra-narrow bezel video walls in the market, LG is leading the industry with innovative solutions that are highly functional and maximize end users' bottom lines by attracting more business," said Clark Brown, vice president, digital signage, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions. "The versatile LG SVH7E ultra-narrow 0.6 mm bezel video wall solution allows businesses to display cohesive content in ways they never thought imaginable."

The ultra-narrow 0.6 mm bezels of the 55-inch LG SVH7E combine to create one powerful and impactful video wall display with an incredible 1.2 mm bezel to bezel width. The display's eye-catching design and unique bezel width offers end users an immersive picture that resembles one continuous image as opposed to a collection of segmented panels. Combined with LG's proprietary In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, which helps ensure uniform, accurate color saturation from virtually any viewing angle, the LG SVH7E video wall produces unparalleled viewing experiences sure to capture any viewer's attention.

The groundbreaking video wall display is also equipped with LG's webOS 3.0+ Smart Signage platform, which uses the display's high-performance system-on-a-chip (SoC) to deliver a variety of content options and web-based applications across multiple platforms, providing end users across a host of industries convenience and ease of use. Featuring Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution and an eye-catching design, the new 700-nit video wall solution is perfect for the display of advertising and wayfinding information in retail, corporate, government and transportation installation environments.

The LG SVH7E video wall display joins LG's portfolio of high-quality narrow bezel and ultra-bright video wall displays redefining the video wall category. The 49-inch model 49VM5C, 55-inch model 55VH7B and 55-inch model 55VM5B video wall displays all feature a narrow bezel to bezel width of 1.8mm allowing them to be easily connected. LG also offers a 55-inch ultra-bright video wall display (model 55VX1D), which offers users an innovative solution that is 1,500 nits—three times brighter than conventional video wall displays—in a 3.5 mm bezel-to-bezel width design. Each model in LG's video wall portfolio is lightweight and designed for seamless installation and simple maintenance.

Visitors to LG's booth at DSE 2018 in Las Vegas (March 28-29), Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #1911) will be able to experience the new LG SVH7E ultra-narrow video wall display along with highly-acclaimed products from the industry's broadest portfolio of commercial displays. For more information, please visit www.lgsolutions.com.

About LG Electronics USA Business Solutions

LG Electronics USA Business Solutions serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $55 billion global force in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.

