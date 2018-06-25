Liberty Health Sciences Earns GMP Certification for Greenhouse and Production Facilities

"The Good Manufacturing Practice certification is another testament to our commitment to excellence and precision dosing of cannabis products," said CEO George Scorsis. "We strive to set the bar for safety, quality and consistency as we expand in response to the rapidly growing need in the emerging cannabis industry. It is a great honor and a privilege to receive a GMP certification compliant to the FDA standard that validates all the exhaustive work our team has done to ensure Liberty products are the very best."

"In anticipation of expected state approval of edibles, we have built an all-encompassing food safety plan which goes above and beyond regulatory requirements," said Director of Compliance and Regulatory, Jessica Engle. "We want to give our consumers 100% confidence that the products they purchase are guaranteed safe and this certification reinforces that promise."

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. is an investor and operator in the cannabis market, capitalizing on new and existing opportunities in U.S. states where cannabis is legal. Liberty's stringent investment criteria for expansion maximizes returns to shareholders, while focusing on significant near- and mid-term opportunities while keeping consumers well-being at the forefront of what we do. Liberty has an extensive background in highly regulated industries, with expertise in becoming a low-cost producer. Liberty leverages commercial greenhouse knowledge to deliver high-quality, clean and safe pharmaceutical grade cannabis to consumers.

For more information, please visit libertyhealthsciences.com

