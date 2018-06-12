Liberty Mutual Unit Appoints Matt Waters Chief Underwriting Officer And Senior Vice President

"Matt will play a key role as we help brokers develop programs that better control the total cost of construction and energy risks by blending effective coverages, unsurpassed risk engineering and industry-leading claims," notes David Perez, executive vice president, National Insurance Specialty. "Closely aligning our construction and energy operations will benefit brokers because each of these vertical markets requires deep industry expertise, as well as the ability to easily draw upon the specialty insurance resources of Ironshore and other areas of Liberty Mutual. In addition, aligning these operations positions us as a single source solution for energy construction projects."

Waters returns to National Insurance Specialty from a stint as chief product & underwriting officer of Liberty Mutual's group disability and life operation, which was recently sold. Prior to that position, he served as chief underwriting officer for National Insurance Specialty - Energy. Waters started with Liberty Mutual in 1997, as a commercial underwriter.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual's purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. Keeping this promise means we are there when our policyholders throughout the world need us most.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Mass., today we are a leading global insurer with operations in 30 countries and economies around the world. We are the third largest property and casualty insurer in the U.S. based on 2017 direct written premium data as reported by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. We also rank 68th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2017 revenue. As of December 31, 2017, we had $39.4 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ nearly 50,000 people in over 800 offices throughout the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, property, general liability, commercial automobile, surety, workers compensation, specialty lines, and reinsurance.

www.libertymutualinsurance.com

