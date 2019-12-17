Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Discusses the Effects of Winter Blues and Seasonal Affective Disorder on Couples

When someone is suffering from winter blues, it's often all too easy for them to lose control of their feelings and allow their partner to take the brunt of their emotions. This often results in an uptick in relationship struggles in colder months.

But New York's residents don't need to wade through the tumultuous winter waters alone. Marriage Couples Counseling In New York City can help couples tackle the seasonal woes and help them create a healthier & happier relationship for all seasons.

Who is Marriage Couples Counseling & Life Coaching In New York City?

Marriage Couples Counseling & Life Coaching In New York City is a private-practice group headed by André Anthony Moore of experienced Marriage and Family Therapists. A licensed marriage and family therapist himself, André Anthony Moore uses Emotionally Focused Therapy, Sensorimotor Psychotherapy, and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprogramming (EMDR) to help New York couples emerge stronger and more united than ever before.

The Benefits of Couples Counseling in Combating Seasonal Depression

SAD can mimic the symptoms of clinical depression. Those afflicted with seasonal affective disorder often have a difficult time getting out of bed, lack the motivation to do even simple tasks, withdraw from friends and family, and may even experience decreased libido. General seasonal blues can result in milder manifestations of the aforementioned as well general moodiness and short temper. This can be incredibly stressful on a relationship, making partners feel helpless, frustrated, and lonely.

An experienced relationship counselor can help couples learn how to navigate their marriage through the difficulties that arise due to winter blues. Partners can learn how best to combat SAD to help lift each other up through this trying time. It is estimated that 50% of couples experience stronger bonds in their relationships after seeking help from a licensed relationship and family therapist.

What Makes Marriage Couples Counseling in New York City Stand Out From the Competition?

Marriage Couples Counseling in New York sets itself apart from the competition by offering couples personalized therapeutic solutions based on their own unique needs. Marriage Couples Counseling in New York employs several proven techniques and specializes in the following fields of counseling:

1) Couples counseling

2) Marriage and family counseling and therapy

3) Relationship counseling and therapy

4) Premarital counseling issues and conflicts

5) Couples sex therapy in the spirit of the Kamasutra

6) Relationship breakup advice

7) Leaving abusive relationships

Contacting Marriage Couples Counseling in New York City

For more information on the effects of seasonal affective disorder on New York City marriages and how Marriage Couples Counseling can help, contact the main office at:

160 Bleecker Street 9C East

New York, NY 10012.

(212) 673-4618

Or visit online at www.marriage-couples-counseling-new-york.com

Contact: André Anthony Moore, LMFT, (212) 673-4618

SOURCE Marriage and Couples Counseling in New York City

Related Links

http://www.marriage-couples-counseling-new-york.com

