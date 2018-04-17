Licensing Expo 2018 Solidified as the Premier Event for Sports Licensing

Licensing Expo takes place May 22–24, 2018 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information and to register as media, please visit: licensingexpo.com/press/register.

Sports licensing has been on the rise in recent years and in 2016, retail sales of licensed sports properties grew to $25.3B, a two percent increase year over year.* Licensing provides athletes the opportunity to extend their careers and increase their income by capitalizing on their contribution to their chosen sport.

Key players associations exhibiting at Licensing Expo 2018 include the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), the U.S. Women's National Team Players Association, and the Women's National Basketball Player Association.

Rounding out the sports category are industry leading licensors and licensing agents including Brandgenuity, Dorna Sports, EDGE Americas Sports, IMG Licensing, Learfield Licensing Partners, One Entertainment and REP Worldwide, among others. These leading licensing agents represent a variety of sports properties and brands including:

"The NFLPA is proud to once again exhibit at Licensing Expo, which has proven to be one of the best annual opportunities to build new extensions for the NFL player group licensing program," said Steve Scebelo, NFLPA president, licensing & business development. "We are thrilled to be representing players from the US Women's National Team and Women's National Basketball Association, as partners in REP Worldwide, a new licensing representation business launched late last year. The presence of these player group licensing programs at Licensing Expo 2018 allows us to build and grow new licensed merchandise programs for women athletes, in the same manner we have been doing for NFL players for the past 25 years."

