LiFE IN THE AIR ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH INFLIGHTDUBLIN

~Launching on Flair Airlines, the InflightDublin partnership will revamp inflight entertainment for passengers~

SEATTLE, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading e-commerce and entertainment solutions provider LiFE in the Air (LiFE) today announced a new partnership with InflightDublin , the benefits of which are now available to passengers on Canadian carrier Flair Airlines .

The partnership with InflightDublin is a result of a move to enhance inflight entertainment offerings. As a result, LiFE will integrate its innovative software with InflightDublin's Everhub hardware, improving the onboard experience for passengers on participating carriers. Passengers will now be able to enjoy various entertainment options, including movies, immersive gaming experiences and live inflight maps, all accessible through the aircraft's media server.

Additionally, flight attendants will have access to a more advanced software interface, enhancing their ability to provide exceptional service to passengers. The integration will streamline processes and reporting, enabling faster updates to onboard menu selection and other services.

"We've seen great success so far from our LiFE products, and our partner airlines have reported increased sales, higher revenue per passenger, and enhanced traveler satisfaction," said Greg Kott, CEO of LiFE in the Air. "We're dedicated to elevating entertainment in the skies, ensuring that crew and passengers on our partner airlines enjoy seamless, convenient and delightful experiences on board. Our partnership with InflightDublin expands our offerings and redefines the inflight experience."

LiFE will be at the Aviation Festival Americas in Miami, Florida on May 15-16, World Travel Catering & Onboard Services Expo in Hamburg, Germany on May 28-30, and the Future Travel Experience Conference in Dublin, Ireland on June 11-13. For more information about LiFE in the Air and to request a demo, visit www.lifeintheair.com .

About LiFE In The Air, Inc.

LiFE in the Air is a new entrant to the wireless inflight e-commerce (IFE) space led by a seasoned team of digital natives in aviation tech. The company's mission is to use innovation, creativity, and the power of existing and emerging technology to produce a compelling, easy-to-administer e-commerce system that earns revenue for airlines while delighting passengers. LiFE, which stands for 'lite in-flight e-commerce,' offers airlines with limited resources and budgets products such as a point of sale system, a full-service e-commerce portal and ready-to-go apps that allow for seat upgrades, ordering F&B onboard, booking in-destination activities, entertainment and much more. Visit www.lifeintheair.com for more information and to schedule a demonstration.

