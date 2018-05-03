Life Insurance Settlement Just Got Easier, According to LIS Pipeline

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Life insurance policy owners and financial professionals - get ready for exciting news. Big things are happening in the life insurance settlement industry this year, and the opportunity to cash in on existing life insurance policies through a life insurance settlement just got a lot easier.

iSubmit from LIS Pipeline

Financial professionals familiar with life settlements will agree that the application process can be tedious at best. Efforts can feel unrewarding, often times taking weeks to obtain signatures before submitting applications to life settlement brokers, or as some would consider them, "black holes". Months can pass between updates, additional signatures are often needed, and determining where a submitted life settlement application is in the process can become a guessing game.

Since the beginning of the life settlement industry, the focus has been on buyers. LIS Pipeline (www.lispipeline.com), a start-up technology company out of Florida, has changed that by taking a step back and creating an online life settlement submission platform aimed squarely at life insurance agents and financial professionals.

Aside from all the bells and whistles (which are great), LIS Pipeline was created to become the tool financial professionals use to grow life settlement as an offering throughout their organizations. Agency owners can stop thinking of life settlement as a difficult opportunity to expand into. Instead, LIS Pipeline provides a clear path for agencies and financial firms to become the resource their clients & agents seek when considering where to submit life settlement cases.

By simplifying and digitizing the most time-consuming aspects of life settlement transactions, LIS Pipeline reduces frustrations and provides a straight-forward solution that sets it apart. LIS Pipeline provides the first ever fully electronic life settlement application backed by blockchain auditability. Once an application is submitted, users can easily track where the application is in process and provide additional documents and information as requested.

Say goodbye to processing delays; the required documents needed for buyers to make offers are automatically ordered when a case is submitted.

Say goodbye to endless status requests; everything is clearly visible on a simple online dashboard.

Say hello to a new revenue stream; easily expand into life settlement!

As the first ever life settlement tool catered specifically to agents and financial professionals, LIS Pipeline is a good sign for future industry growth. Reducing transaction time and providing visibility into the process means financial professionals can spend less time on paperwork and more time focusing on growing their business.

Contact: LIS Pipeline CEO - Stephen Jass – 855-LISPIPE (855-547-7473) ext. 101, 194435@email4pr.com

