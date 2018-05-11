Life Settlement Submission Technology Will Increase Supply, According to LS Pipeline

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After a previous press release last week, due to possible confusion with existing life settlement (LS) businesses, LIS Pipeline LLC (www.lispipeline.com), a technology company, is now operating as LS Pipeline (www.lspipeline.net).

LS Pipeline is not a broker and is instead focused on redefining LS industry technology standards. New and existing suppliers - companies with downline financial professionals (e.g., Brokers, Providers, General Agents, Insurance Carriers, etc.) - can implement LS Pipeline's patent-pending software to provide innovative LS tools throughout their organizations. These tools save time while engaging financial professionals & clients in the life settlement conversation like never before.

LS Pipeline provides an agent-centered life settlement solution. Life insurance agents who most often submit LS cases are used to electronic applications, and the LS Pipeline iSubmit platform brings this standard to the life settlement industry. Combined with LS Pipeline's iSupport back-office transaction management and anytime on-the-go online access to case status, LS Pipeline is changing the way life settlement cases are submitted, managed & tracked. While existing LS suppliers in the industry continue to provide a valuable service, LS Pipeline is here to provide an option for a better way. Fully functional, LS Pipeline encourages brokers, providers, agents and other potential supply organizations to schedule a demo to see how easy it is to implement LS Pipeline solutions (www.lspipeline.net/demo/).

While LS Pipeline does refer any leads that come in to brokers, and brokers have their own buyer networks, it is important for buyers to become a part of the LS Pipeline Buyer Distribution Network to ensure they are represented to the growing LS Pipeline supply network (www.lspipeline.net/BDN-signup/).

Founder & CEO, Stephen Jass, spent nearly seven years on the funding side of life settlements while concurrently managing a life insurance general agency. This experience offered an investor-centered approach to LS as well as insight into the life insurance industry from a Carrier/IMO/GA perspective. Upon exiting life settlement nearly two years ago, Stephen began writing new business as an independent life insurance agent. Becoming immersed in agent tools provided by insurance carriers, he realized the need for an agent-centered approach. With a strong background in technology, the groundwork for LS Pipeline was set and is now launched.

Contact: LIS Pipeline CEO - Stephen Jass – 855-LISPIPE (855-547-7473) ext. 101, 194907@email4pr.com

Previous News Article: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-insurance-settlement-just-got-easier-according-to-lis-pipeline-300641842.html

Video: https://youtu.be/EFnRFRv3ur0

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-settlement-submission-technology-will-increase-supply-according-to-ls-pipeline-300646705.html

SOURCE LS Pipeline

