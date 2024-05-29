Lifelike Free Giveaway Event! Enjoy More Possibility of Creation

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 //PRNewswire// -- Feel free to unleash your voice and conquer watermarks with Lifelike's amazing real-time voice changer and watermark remover! For a limited time, Lifelike is offering free 3-month licenses to both their innovative Lifelike Voice Changer and the powerful Lifelike Watermark Remover. Creative's can change their voices in real-time with diverse filters, sound effects, and seamless platform integration. The Watermark Remover empowers users to reclaim their visuals with effortless watermark removal. Don't miss this chance to improve your audio and video experiences-claim your FREE 3-month license now!

Unleash your voice and conquer watermarks with FliFlik's amazing real-time voice changer and watermark remover

Let's explore the major features of Lifelike's creative tools:

Lifelike Voice Changer:

Free your voice with numerous funny voice filters

Want to sound like your favorite anima hero, impersonate a celebrity, or prank your friends? Lifelike's massive library of sound effects and voice filters lets you transform your voice in seconds. Play Mike, Aleatory, Elton Musk, or unleash hilarious creations – the possibilities for unforgettable audio experiences are endless!

Discover plenty of epidemic onboard

Apart from the voice library, Lifelike also provides an extensive onboard that captured from popular movies, TV shows, anima, sound memes, etc. Want to pull off hilarious pranks, belt out iconic movie lines, or add that perfect sound effect? You can always find the most appropriate sound effects in Lifelike.

Spread fun through mainstream platforms

Lifelike Voice Changer is compatible with the leading streaming and gaming platforms such as Discord, Twitch, OS, Sky, PUG, Overmatch, LOLA, and many others. Get more fun with your friends during the gamely.

Lifelike Watermark Remover:

Say goodbye to annoying watermarks in images



By utilizing advanced AI technology and image detection techniques, FliFlik Watermark Remover can erase the most sophisticated watermark from an image effortlessly without compromising quality.

Remove background from your images completely



Besides removing watermarks, FliFlik Watermark Remover also allows you to effectively remove and change the background from multiple images while retaining intricate details and edges like hair and fur.

Erase any unwanted objects and people from images with ease



With FliFlik watermark remover, you can easily remove anything unwanted from images without leaving a trace. Whether it's unwelcome strangers, distracting emojis, or undesired furniture, simply brush anything you want out of the images and FliFlik will handle the rest.

Availability and Pricing

Get your free 3-month licenses now!

Lifelike Watermark Remover: https://fliflik.com/watermark-remover/

Lifelike Voice Changer: https://fliflik.com/voice-changer/

Compatibility:

Windows: Win 11/10/8.1/8/7 64-bit

macros: macros 10.15 and above

About Lifelike:

Lifelike is a young and dynamic brand founded by Henchmen Happy Technology Co., Ltd in 2019 with a clear mission to revolutionize the digital experience for users worldwide. Our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to developing innovative multimedia software that enhances the digital lives of our users. We believe that technology should be intuitive, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical expertise.

For more details, please visit:



Website: https://fliflik.com/



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fliflikofficial/



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FliFlik



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FliFlik/



News Source: Lifelike

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neopropene®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE FliFlik